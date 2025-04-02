Wind Breaker chapter 176: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 176 will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. As hinted by the release date, the next installment will be dropped after a break. However, there is nothing to worry about, as this is the author's monthly break. Like the previous chapters, chapter 176 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous chapter saw the debut of a new gang that was tailing Akari to do something horrible to her. As Sakura tried to act, Kiryu stopped him because there wasn't any proof of anything they might do. Back at the Kiryu residence, Kiryu learned from Akari about her desire to start her career. Moreover, due to this, she refused to leave her part-time job.

Wind Breaker chapter 176 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 176 is scheduled to air on April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST (Japan Standard Time). The release schedule of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday April 15, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday April 15, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 15, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 16, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 16, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 176?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 176 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 175 recap

Sakura and Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 175, titled Pursuit, commenced with where it left off as Sakura and Kiryu tailed the boy who was stalking Akari. Soon, they reached an abandoned facility where the boy regrouped with his fellows, who looked like a gang. The boy told them that he might be close to cornering Akari.

This infuriated both Sakura and Kiryu, and the former couldn't hold back his anger. So, he marched towards the gang, but Kiryu stopped him because they still didn't have any concrete proof regarding the gang's intentions with Akari. So, Sakura and Kiryu left for now, and the latter canceled their meeting at the protagonist's house.

Akari as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Instead, Kiryu confronted his sister regarding her job and urged Akari to leave it for now. He was worried that it might be too late for him to do anything once the gang members got their hands on Akari.

Akari, showing surprise over Kiryu learning about her job, started acting a little embarrassed. However, she denied Kiryu's request and revealed her future.

Akari was planning on starting a new career, for which she needed funds. As her part-time job was her only source of income, she couldn't quit it. Even though Kiryu should have been angry at Akari for taking such a big step, he felt stupid because Kiryu was still stuck on the complex relationship between him and his father. On the other hand, Akari was well past this stage.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 176? (speculative)

The new gang as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 176 title is yet to be revealed. However, as seen in the previous installment, the next chapter might shed light on the new stage and show whether they are a dangerous group or just a group of delinquents.

Moreover, Wind Breaker chapter 176 is expected to continue the conversation between Kiryu and Akari. With an upcoming danger, will Kiryu convince Akari to leave her part-time job?

