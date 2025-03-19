Wind Breaker chapter 174: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 174 will be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga just returned from a two-week break. Like previous chapters, chapter 174 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

Ad

The previous installment focused on Kiryu's family and introduced his strict father, screaming at Akari to return home past her curfew. Despite Kiryu's interference, Akari kept apologizing and Kiryu's father left. Kiryu then dismissed his friends who visited the mall to buy something to cheer Kiryu. Here, Sakura witnessed Akari working at a cafe inside the food court.

Wind Breaker chapter 174 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 174 is scheduled for release on March 26, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday March 25, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday March 25, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday March 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday March 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 25, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday March 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 26, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 174?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 174 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 173 recap

Terunobu screaming at Akari (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 173, Friction, commenced where it left off as Akari was reprimanded by someone as she left Kiryu's room. When the screaming reached another level, Kiryu left the room and decided to defend his sister. She was getting screamed at by Terunobu, Kiryu's father, who was upset because Akari returned home past her curfew time.

Ad

Kiryu asked his father to keep quiet as he had guests over. However, Terunobu wasn't fond of Kiryu's school so he started calling his son a failure. Kiryu, with confidence, returned the insults to his father as Terunobu wanted to hit his son. However, Akari started apologizing, infuriating Kiryu who wanted his sister to defend herself.

The Furin Boys holding back Sakura (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Fortunately, Akari's apology was enough to distract Terunobu who left. Amidst all this, Sakura was getting heated because Kiryu's father reminded the protagonist of his parents. Even though Sakura wanted to exit the room, the Furin Boys stopped him. Kiryu then returned to his room and explained how his family's ancestral wealth was the reason behind his father's aggressive behavior.

Ad

Kiryu then dismissed his friends who returned to the mall to look for something that might cheer Kiryu up. Sakura returned to the same plushie shop and secured the plushie Kiryu was looking at. Afterward, the protagonist went to the food court where he heard a familiar voice. The voice belonged to Akari who was working at a nearby cafe.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 174? (Speculative)

Sakura witnessing Akari at the food court (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 174 is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous chapter, the next installment might see a conversation between Akari and Sakura. Given how she was working at a cafe, Akari might also be rebellious towards her parents, just like Kiryu.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 174 might also shed light on Kiryu's origins as to why he grew rebellious towards his father. With Terunobu's apparent strict nature, will there be a different reason behind his children's behavior?

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback