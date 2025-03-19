  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Wind Breaker chapter 174: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 174: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Umer
Modified Mar 19, 2025 21:02 GMT
Wind Breaker chapter 174: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Wind Breaker chapter 174: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 174 will be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga just returned from a two-week break. Like previous chapters, chapter 174 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

Ad

The previous installment focused on Kiryu's family and introduced his strict father, screaming at Akari to return home past her curfew. Despite Kiryu's interference, Akari kept apologizing and Kiryu's father left. Kiryu then dismissed his friends who visited the mall to buy something to cheer Kiryu. Here, Sakura witnessed Akari working at a cafe inside the food court.

Wind Breaker chapter 174 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 174 is scheduled for release on March 26, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amTuesdayMarch 25, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10 amTuesdayMarch 25, 2025
British Summer Time3 pmTuesdayMarch 25, 2025
Central European Summer Time4 pmTuesdayMarch 25, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayMarch 25, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayMarch 25, 2025
Japan Standard Time12 amWednesdayMarch 26, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayMarch 26, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 174?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 174 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 173 recap

Terunobu screaming at Akari (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Terunobu screaming at Akari (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 173, Friction, commenced where it left off as Akari was reprimanded by someone as she left Kiryu's room. When the screaming reached another level, Kiryu left the room and decided to defend his sister. She was getting screamed at by Terunobu, Kiryu's father, who was upset because Akari returned home past her curfew time.

Ad

Kiryu asked his father to keep quiet as he had guests over. However, Terunobu wasn't fond of Kiryu's school so he started calling his son a failure. Kiryu, with confidence, returned the insults to his father as Terunobu wanted to hit his son. However, Akari started apologizing, infuriating Kiryu who wanted his sister to defend herself.

The Furin Boys holding back Sakura (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
The Furin Boys holding back Sakura (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Fortunately, Akari's apology was enough to distract Terunobu who left. Amidst all this, Sakura was getting heated because Kiryu's father reminded the protagonist of his parents. Even though Sakura wanted to exit the room, the Furin Boys stopped him. Kiryu then returned to his room and explained how his family's ancestral wealth was the reason behind his father's aggressive behavior.

Ad

Kiryu then dismissed his friends who returned to the mall to look for something that might cheer Kiryu up. Sakura returned to the same plushie shop and secured the plushie Kiryu was looking at. Afterward, the protagonist went to the food court where he heard a familiar voice. The voice belonged to Akari who was working at a nearby cafe.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 174? (Speculative)

Sakura witnessing Akari at the food court (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Sakura witnessing Akari at the food court (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 174 is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous chapter, the next installment might see a conversation between Akari and Sakura. Given how she was working at a cafe, Akari might also be rebellious towards her parents, just like Kiryu.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 174 might also shed light on Kiryu's origins as to why he grew rebellious towards his father. With Terunobu's apparent strict nature, will there be a different reason behind his children's behavior?

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी