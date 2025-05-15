Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7: Sakura and co meet the Roppo Ichiza as Nirei shines in combat

Following the heavy focus on Tasuku Tsubakino’s budding relationship with Haruka Sakura and co, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 was expected to see them continue to bond. Officially released on Thursday, May 15, 2025, the episode did indeed stick with this narrative, but didn’t quite see Tsubakino reunite with his newfound friends.

However, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7’s narrative did serve as a direct continuation of the last episode’s focus, which saw Tsubakino introduce Sakura and co to Ito. This also led to the explanation of Tsubakino’s origins and backstory, which in turn allowed Sakura and co to help Ito overcome the grief he felt regarding his late wife’s death.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 introduces a new team of fighters as Nirei gets a chance to shine

Brief episode recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 began with a focus on a girl in a white dress running away from a group of men chasing her. Focus then shifted to Haruka Sakura, Akihiko Nirei, and Hayato Suo, who were heading to meet up with Tasuku Tsubaki. He wanted to thank them for their help with cheering Ito up. Sakura then asked how Nirei got the injuries on his face, which he said he tripped while clearly asking Suo to help cover him.

While Nirei was confidently directing them, they ended up in the red light district accidentally, known as Keisei Street. However, it turned out this was indeed where they were meeting Tsubakino. Sakura was overwhelmed by the experience, while Nirei was embarrassed for simply being present in the red light district. He tried getting them to turn around, but they refused, when suddenly the girl from earlier jumped down onto Sakura from above.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 saw them point out the girl’s injuries when her pursuers caught up to and confronted her. Their dialogue made it clear that they were tasked with bringing that girl to someone. Sakura stood up for her without hesitation, which Suo and Nirei clearly supported despite knowing what would happen. The leader of the group of thugs decided to accept the challenge, with Sakura telling Suo to protect Nirei and the girl.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 sees Nirei make his first major combative contribution in the series thus far (Image via CloverWorks)

However, Nirei spoke up and said he’d protect both himself and the girl, shocking them both. Sakura tried arguing, but Suo told him it would be fine, clearly implying that Nirei’s injuries were from training with the latter. The fight started shortly thereafter, with Suo and Sakura unsurprisingly cleaning house with little difficulty. Sakura paused to check on Nirei, commenting on how terrified he looked, with an enemy rushing at him right after.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 saw Sakura decide to trust in Nirei instead of rushing to protect him. He proved Sakura’s trust by dodging the enemy’s blow before making him trip over his crouched body. Focus then shifted to a flashback, which saw Suo one day approach Nirei after he and everyone else went with Sakura to Kotoha Tachibana’s restaurant. He commented on how Nirei had seemed upset all day, asking him what was wrong.

Nirei explained that while he truly wanted to help Sakura, he realized there wasn’t much he could actually help Sakura with because of his weakness. However, this also gave him a desire to train and become stronger so he could be at Sakura’s side and help him reach the top of Furin. He then asked Suo to teach him how to fight, to which he said they’d start with teaching him how to protect himself.

Expand Tweet

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 then saw their training begin, with Suo saying he’d both show Nirei how to protect himself and how to defeat an enemy while doing so. He likewise taught him the move he had used just before the flashback began, catching Nirei before he hit the ground. Suo also emphasized that Nirei could never close his eyes in a fight, suggesting they start there as the flashback ended and Nirei’s opponent fell flat on his face.

Another enemy tried to follow up with a kick, prompting Nirei to close his eyes in fear. Suo thankfully saved him and reminded him of his lessons before the two prepared to keep fighting. Sakura laughed and smiled at this while continuing to fight himself, defeating the leader before reuniting with the others to celebrate both their victory and Nirei’s moves. They then asked the girl for information when a final enemy ran at them, attacking Sakura and Suo.

Sakura and co's chance meeting with Shizuka in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 seemingly sets the stage for the next story arc (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 saw them recognize this new enemy’s skill when he suddenly grabbed the girl, calling her Shizuka. He mistakenly identified them as her attackers, but she quickly stopped things from getting out of hand. He apologized to them as she called him “Kan-chan” and began lecturing him about his typical reckless behavior. He then introduced himself as Kanji Nakamura, and her as Shizuka Narita, a singer at the bar he works at.

Another crowd showed up, but they were Shizuka and Kanji’s allies rather than new enemies. They identified Kanji as their chairman, prompting him to introduce them as the Roppo Ichiza. Nirei recognized the name, describing them as a “super-brawler team” who used to clash with Furin. Thankfully, this didn’t seem to be the case anymore based on Kanji’s reaction. The episode ended with them finding Tsubakino at Kanji’s bar, where she was working as a dancer.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 didn’t quite have the focus fans expected it to, it was nevertheless an exciting and enjoyable installment. The introduction of the Roppo Ichiza is particularly interesting, and will likely lead Sakura and co to some of their biggest challenges yet. Fans can also expect Tsubakino to become a central character in the second season’s final episodes, given his apparent relationship with the Roppo Ichiza members.

