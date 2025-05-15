The Beginning After the End episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 8 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Fuji TV, AT-X, and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Afterward, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other services for international fans with multi-subs.

In the previous episode, Arthur Leywin trained under Virion to awaken as a Beast Tamer. Likewise, Tessia honed her skills by sparring against Arthur. Furthermore, the episode witnessed a baby dragon hatch from the egg that Sylvia had given to Arthur.

After his training, Arthur was set to leave the Elenoir Kingdom. As such, the episode captured an emotional farewell, as Arthur Leywin left the elven kingdom and headed for Xyrus City. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in The Beginning After the End episode 8.

The Beginning After the End episode 8 release date and time

Arthur Leywin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

As per the anime's site and the complete release schedule, The Beginning After the End episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the differences in the simulcast timings, many fans can watch the episode at varying times.

The release dates and times for The Beginning After the End episode 8, as per their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 21, 2025 10:25 am Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 21, 2025 12:25 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 21, 2025 1:25 pm Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, May 21, 2025 2:25 pm British Summer Time Wednesday, May 21, 2025 6:25 pm Central European Time Wednesday, May 21, 2025 7:25 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 21, 2025 10:55 pm Philippine Standard Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 1:25 am Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 2:55 am

Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 8?

Tessia, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 8 will be televised on local Japanese channels like Fuji TV, AT-X, Hokkaido TV, Tokai TV, Cultural Broadcasting, Ishikawa TV, Kansai TV, and others. Additionally, the episode will be available on d Anime Store and U-NEXT, a day after its TV release (May 21, 2025).

On the other hand, interested anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, India, and others can stream The Beginning After the End episode 8 on Crunchyroll. Selected regions from Southeast and South Asia can also catch the episode on Bilibili Global.

The Beginning After the End episode 7 recap

Arthur and Tessia, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The episode commenced with Arthur and Tessia witnessing that Virion was going somewhere with the Elenoir Kingdom's current King and Queen. Later, the duo sparred against each other under Virion's supervision. The elderly elf then reminded Arthur and Tessia of the basics of magic, including that the elements that one can acquire are determined by the races.

Virion mentioned that the elves were the masters of wind magic, while the dwarves could demonstrate Earth and Fire. Humans, on the other hand, could manipulate all four elements (fire, earth, wind, and water). However, a person could acquire only one element normally. In rare circumstances, one could wield multiple elements.

Virion also stated that Arthur's Mana Core contained a Beast Will, which ruined the balance between his Mana Core and Flesh. That's why Arthur had to assimilate his Mana with his body. During the training period, Virion wanted to awaken Arthur's Beast Will by sparking a flame in his Mana Core.

Arthur's body emits a powerful energy (Image via Studio A-Cat)

However, as soon as he did that, an overwhelming force emitted from Arthur's body, throwing Virion off guard. When Arthur regained consciousness, he revealed that his Beast Will was that of a Dragon. Virion advised the boy to keep it a secret from others, as a Dragon's will could attract unwanted danger.

Furthermore, Virion told Arthur that he only had four months at the Elenoir Kingdom. He explained that the gate to Xyrus would open in four months due to a Cultural Exchange program. Arthur was slightly disappointed since he intended to stay for a couple more years. Likewise, Tessia became distraught.

Later at night, Arthur witnessed a baby dragon hatching from the egg that Sylvia had entrusted to him. He named the female dragon Sylvie, akin to her mother's name, Sylvia. Sylvie was immediately drawn to Arthur, whom she called "Papa." Later, during the training session, Virion was shocked to see Arthur carrying a dragon.

Arthur and Sylvia's egg (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Following that, he transformed into his Beast Tamer form (the Integrate Stage) and sparred with Arthur. He wanted Arthur to train his Beast Core and Mana Core. For that, he felt a real battle was necessary. Gradually, Arthur gained mastery over his Beast Will and became a Beast Tamer.

Later in the episode, Tessia and Arthur encountered Feyrith, who once again challenged the boy to a duel. Unfortunately, Feyrith lost the duel yet again. He mentioned that he was chosen to go to the Cultural Exchange program. Meanwhile, Tessia was disappointed to let go of Arthur. To cheer up Tessia, Arthur discreetly took her to the forest at night and spent a lovely moment.

Finally, it was the day of Arthur's departure from the Elenoir Kingdom. Virion gifted him a compass with the Eralith Crest, so he won't get lost if he ever decides to return to the Kingdom in the future. Meanwhile, Tessia bade Arthur an emotional farewell. Arthur hugged the elf girl and said that he would miss her.

Virion gives Arthur a compass, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Afterward, the boy headed for the Floating City of Xyrus. Upon his arrival, he located the house where his parents were supposed to stay. As he knocked on the door, a young girl opened it. Arthur immediately recognized her as his younger sister.

A voice from inside the room addressed the girl as Eleanor. At that moment, Arthur saw his parents, Alice and Reynolds. The episode ended with a heartwarming reunion between Arthur and his parents.

What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 8? (speculative)

Arthur's parents, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 8 will continue the adaptation from chapter 29 of TurtleMe and Fuyuki23's webtoon series, and focus on Arthur Leywin's emotional reunion with his parents. Arthur has many stories to tell Alice and Reynolds.

However, he might also hide certain facts, such as his encounter with Sylvia, and the fact that he has a Dragon's Beast Will. In addition, Arthur will properly introduce himself to Eleanor in The Beginning After the End episode 8, whom he has seen for the first time. Up till now, Eleanor has only heard about Arthur. Therefore, it remains to be seen how she reacts to her big brother.

Furthermore, The Beginning After the End episode 8 will reveal Arthur and Reynolds's story from when they were separated. The episode will also introduce new characters, who will become important in Arthur's life.

