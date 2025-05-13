Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 is slated to be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official website. Following that, the episode will be available on HIDIVE and other platforms with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Sakura Mochida visited Hinata's house with her cousin, Natsuki, whom she had to babysit for a day. However, she had trouble taking care of the baby alone, so she asked Hinata and Mariabelle for help.

The episode explored Bell's caring side, as she took care of Natsuki. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited about the release of Yandere Dark Elf episode 7.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 release date and time

Mariabelle and Natsuki in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official site and the full release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 will be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, many interested fans around the globe can catch the episode on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Yandere Dark Elf episode 7, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, May 19, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 19, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 7?

Sakura Mochida in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 will be broadcast on local Japanese televisions like Tokyo MX, BS11, and other affiliated networks. Additionally, the uncensored version will be available on Deregula. Anime lovers from Japan can also watch the episode on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and other streaming services.

On the other hand, interested viewers from the USA, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and others can stream the episode on HIDIVE using a paid subscription. Furthermore, anime lovers from France and Germany can watch the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 recap

Mariabelle's dream (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode kicks off with Mariabelle dreaming about a happy future with Hinata, where they aren't only married but also have a baby. Soon, she wakes up from her dream and finds Hinata beside her, with Sakura Mochida and a baby. Initially, Mariabelle became angry because she felt Hinata kept his relationship with Sakura a secret.

However, she finds out from Sakura that her aunt has asked her to take care of their baby, Natsuki, for a day in their absence. Since Sakura's parents have also gone off somewhere, she's having trouble babysitting Natsuki alone. That's why she has asked Hinata for some help. The episode then shows Natsuki approaching Mariabelle, whom she calls "mama."

Mariabelle, Natsuki, Hinata, and Sakura Mochida in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

She likes the dark elf's long hair that resembles her mother's. Mariabelle is puzzled by Natsuki's initial behavior. However, she is eventually enamored by the baby's cute side. The episode shows Mariabelle's caring side, as she takes care of Natsuki. She even sings a lullaby to put Natsuki to sleep later in the episode. Meanwhile, Sakura wonders if Hinata truly likes Bell.

Eventually, when Bell and Natsuki are asleep, she asks Hinata about his relationship with Mariabelle. Yet, before he can answer, Mariabelle wakes up and says Natsuki is hungry. At this moment, Hinata decides to feed the baby. Seeing Hinata feeding Natsuki a bottle of milk, Bell and Sakura begin to fantasize about a married life with the boy.

Sakura, as seen before leaving Hinata's house (Image via Studio Elias)

After a while, Sakura decides to head home. Once she leaves, the episode features a bold moment between Mariabelle and Hinata. Yet, before Mariabelle can tempt Hinata, Sakura Mochida returns for something. She immediately closes the door and apologizes for entering the room without knocking. The episode ends with Hinata embarrassed about the whole situation.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 7? (speculative)

Mariabelle and Hinata in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Given how the latest installment ended, Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 will likely explore more of Mariabelle's daily life at Hinata's house.

The episode could feature Cecile and Mei, who are instructed to watch over Bell's activities. Moreover, the episode might show Hinata dealing with more embarrassing situations, with Bell constantly trying to tempt him.

