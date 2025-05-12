Yandere Dark Elf episode 6: Mariabelle experiences the joy of babysitting

Yandere Dark Elf episode 6, titled Parenting, was released on Monday, May 12, 2025. The episode followed Bell, Sakura, and Hinata as they babysat the child of Sakura's aunt in their absence for a day. While taking care of the baby, the dark elf's maternal instincts kicked in, and she desperately wanted to experience a similar future with Hinata.

Ad

Sakura Mochida also didn't want to discard herself from the competition, as she dreamt of a similar future. Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 was another interesting installment, featuring a new challenge for the beloved characters. The episode further strengthened Mariabelle's bond with Hinata.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Yandere Dark Elf episode 6.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 6: Mariabelle takes care of a baby as Sakura arrives at Hinata's house

Sakura, Hinata, and Natsuki (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 begins with Mariabelle's dream, where she imagines a happy future with Hinata. In her dream, the dark elf is happily married to Hinata and has a baby. After weaning the baby to sleep, Bell enjoys a lovely moment with her husband. At this moment, she wakes up and finds Hinata with Sakura Mochida and a baby beside her.

Ad

Trending

Undoubtedly, Mariabelle becomes enraged, as she cannot fathom Hinata having a wife and a baby. However, she soon finds out from Sakura that her aunt has asked her to take care of their baby as they are out. Since Sakura's parents have also gone somewhere, she has no choice but to babysit alone. However, since she doesn't have much experience taking care of a baby, she thought of asking Hinata out.

Ad

Mariabelle and Natsuki in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Meanwhile, the baby, whose name is Natsuki, takes an interest in Mariabelle. She crawls toward Bell and plays with her long, jet-black hair. Sakura mentions that Natsuki perhaps likes Bell more since she has almost the same hair as her aunt. Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 then shows a beautiful moment, as Natsuki calls Bell "mama." Bell's maternal instincts kick in, and she begins to wean the baby.

Ad

Furthermore, she realizes that Natsuki is hungry. She mentions that her dark elf instincts can tell how a baby feels. Following this, Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 shows Hinata, Sakura, and Bell playing with Natsuki. After some time, they decide to take Natsuki out for some fresh air. One of Hinata's acquaintances sees the baby and wonders if she's his and Sakura's baby.

Bell and others head outside (Image via Studio Elias)

Mariabelle becomes slightly jealous when she hears that. Meanwhile, Natsuki soils her diapers. As such, Sakura begins to change her diaper. Bell, who doesn't know how to do that, asks Sakura if she could teach her. Later, Bell tells Sakura that she will become a good mother. The dark elf's confidence has taken a hit, as she couldn't change Natsuki's diapers earlier.

Ad

Sakura doesn't say anything, but she appears concerned about Mariabelle. Later, in Yandere Dark Elf episode 6, Natsuki begins to cry outright. Hinata tries feeding her, but she doesn't drink the milk. At this moment, Mariabelle sings a lullaby to put Natsuki to sleep. Seeing Bell's caring side, Sakura comments that she would also make a great mother in the future.

While Bell and Natsuki are asleep, Sakura finally gets the chance to ask Hinata about Bell. She asks the boy how she feels about the dark elf. Yet, before Hinata can answer her, Bell wakes up. She mentions that Natsuki is probably hungry. Just then, Hinata says he wants to try feeding her. Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 then shows Hinata feeding Natsuki a bottle of milk.

Ad

Mariabelle, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Seeing Hinata like that makes both Mariabelle and Sakura Mochida fantasize about a married life with the boy. Eventually, it gets dark, so Sakura decides to head home. After she leaves, Mariabelle gets the chance to pounce on Hinata. She begins to tempt the boy with her bold actions.

Ad

Yet, before she can escalate things further, Sakura returns to the house. However, she immediately shuts the door and apologizes for the unwanted interruption. Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 ends with an embarrassing moment, as Hinata doesn't know what he should do.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 was Mariabelle's maternal side, as she could easily tell what Natsuki wanted. She also dreamt of a married life with Hinata. Overall, the episode added another layer of complexity to Bell and Hinata's chemistry.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More