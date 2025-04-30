10 best anime to watch if you like Yandere Dark Elf

The 2025 fantasy rom-com anime Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! has quickly become a cult favorite thanks to its unique reverse isekai premise, outrageous comic hijinks, and intensely devoted magical waifu Mariabelle.

Ad

High schooler Hinata, who previously went to a fantasy world, now has a powerful dark elf named Mariabelle suddenly appear in his life on Earth madly in love with him. Chaos and comedy unfold as she jealously clings to Hinata while struggling to fit into human society.

If you can’t get enough of the show’s signature blend of magical mayhem, supernatural suitors, possessive paramours, fanservice, and eccentric slice-of-life comedy, here are 10 more great anime series to add to your watchlist.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch anime for fans of Yandere Dark Elf

1. Future Diary

Future Diary (Image via Asread)

Future Diary is a dark psychological thriller series with a similarly obsessive female lead. Yukiteru Amano suddenly finds himself forced to participate in a battle royale death match against 11 other people, wherein each combatant has a “future diary” that predicts the future.

Ad

Yukiteru only survives thanks to the diary and support of his obsessive stalker, Yuno Gasai, who will stop at nothing to ensure her beloved Yukki emerges victorious.

Much like Yandere Dark Elf’s Mariabelle, Yuno’s all-consuming devotion knows no bounds, and she unleashes her deadly skills against anyone she perceives as a threat to her relationship. Supernatural stakes meet psychological tension in this classic exemplar of the “yandere” character archetype.

Ad

2. The World God Only Knows

The World God Only Knows (Image via Manglobe)

This fantasy harem comedy also centers around a high school boy suddenly surrounded by obsessive, possessive women, albeit for very different reasons.

Ad

Apathetic dating sim master Keima Katsuragi finds his conquest skills put to the test when he must capture runaway spirits by making girls fall in love with him, leading to a parade of magical suitors.

Though much lighter in tone than Yandere Dark Elf, The World God Only Knows similarly thrives on playing supernatural romantic hijinks for laughs. It also features a memorably eccentric cast of girls vying for the protagonist’s attention with wildly different methods.

Ad

3. High School DxD

High School DxD (Image via TNK, Passione)

High School DxD will be loved by fans of Yandere Dark Elf, as it is an ecchi supernatural action series with tons of fanservice. Much like Yandere Dark Elf, this anime also features a high school boy suddenly finding his daily life upended when supernatural girls enter the equation.

Ad

Furthermore, many of these new demons and angels attending his school are intensely attracted to kind-hearted pervert Issei Hyodo. The most notable would be Rias Gremory, a crimson-haired demoness who often shares intimate moments with Issei to deepen their master-servant relationship.

So if you enjoy Yandere Dark Elf’s “magical stalker turning an ordinary boy’s life upside-down” dynamic and relationship progression played for ecchi laughs, High School DxD delivers those goods in spades.

Ad

4. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For a lighter-hearted reverse isekai anime featuring absurd supernatural comedic hijinks and romantic tension, one need look no further than smash hit Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.

Ad

Hard-working office lady Kobayashi finds her life permanently altered after getting drunk one night and stumbling across and befriending a dragon named Tohru in the mountains. Tohru promptly transforms into a busty maid and invites herself to live in Kobayashi’s apartment.

Romantic chaos unfolds as Tohru tries fitting into human society while comically misinterpreting her relationship dynamic with her flustered human roommate. Other dragons also crop up as eccentric characters. Much like Yandere Dark Elf, the show turns a magical stalker girl setup into fun, wholesome comedy.

Ad

5. Date A Live

Date A Live (Image via AIC PLUS+, Production IMS, J.C. Staff, Geek Toys)

Harem anime Date A Live shares Yandere Dark Elf’s core premise of an ordinary high school boy finding his life suddenly invaded by possessive, obsessive women, with explosive results.

Ad

Kindhearted loner Shido Itsuka learns he has the ability to seal the powers of Spirits — highly dangerous supernatural entities appearing in his city (mostly in the form of attractive girls). He must date them to reduce their energy levels and neutralize their threat.

This leads to a rotating selection of magical would-be lovers with wildly different personalities all vying for Shido’s attention, including the psychotic axe-wielding yandere Kurumi Tokisaki. Much like how Yandere Dark Elf leans into absurd magical romantic hijinks, Date A Live delivers those goods too.

Ad

6. The Demon Girl Next Door

The Demon Girl Next Door (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Demon Girl Next Door provides a lighter, fluffier take on a supernatural rivalry shaking up a high schooler’s everyday life. Unassuming Yuko Yoshida discovers she’s a demon girl with inherited magical powers and sets out to defeat her seemingly ordinary classmate, the magical girl Momo Chiyoda.

Ad

Like Yandere Dark Elf, much humor is milked from a supernatural girl comically struggling to properly blend into human society while gradually forming a weirdly affectionate rivalry with a powerful magical girl. It’s lighter on romance but heavier on cutesy magical slapstick comedy.

7. My Bride Is a Mermaid

My Bride is a Mermaid (Image via Gonzo)

At first glance, My Bride Is a Mermaid seems to share little in common with our elf-centric reverse isekai until you examine the premise closer.

Ad

Ordinary teenager Nagasumi Michishio finds his life thrown upside-down when he gets rescued by a mermaid named Sun Seto, forcing him into an immediate engagement with her to avoid repercussions under merfolk law.

Sun’s wealthy mermaid mob family then relocates into his town to be near the newly betrothed couple. If the idea of a magical female stalker from another world comically shaking up a high school boy’s daily life appeals to you, then this goofy supernatural mob comedy should also tickle your funny bone too.

Ad

8. Renai Boukun

Renai Boukun (Love Tyrant) (Image via EMT Squared)

Few anime embrace the “comedic battleground of outlandish lovers” concept as fiercely as the aptly named Love Tyrant. Seiji Aino unwillingly finds himself the romantic obsession of Guri, a cupid angel who accidentally forms a Kiss Note contract stipulating that Seiji must kiss someone or face terrible consequences.

Ad

Other potential paramours thus get magically roped into the situation, sparking hilarious (and sometimes bloody) competition for his lips. If Yandere Dark Elf’s brand of wacky love geometry dynamics makes you laugh, Love Tyrant delivers that cranked up to 11 thanks to Guri’s supernatural hijinks.

9. Ah! My Goddess

Ah! My Goddess (Image via AIC)

This beloved and popular supernatural rom-com classic finds college student Morisato wishing for a girlfriend, only to have minor goddess Belldandy materialize in his dorm to grant his desire. She promptly moves in to be with her new boyfriend on Earth.

Ad

Fans of Yandere Dark Elf’s central “overpowered magical girl adjusting to ordinary life on Earth while clinging to her love interest” concept will find lots to enjoy in Ah! My Goddess. The anime’s funny, heartwarming take on that same setup drives episodes of magical mishaps, misunderstandings, and relationship progression.

10. Rosario + Vampire

Rosario + Vampire (Image via Gonzo)

Harem anime Rosario + Vampire shares Yandere Dark Elf’s basic hook of throwing an ordinary human student into close cohabitation with possessive supernatural monster girls.

Ad

Ordinary teenager Tsukune Aono mistakenly enrolls at a boarding school for monsters learning to blend into human society, requiring the girls to maintain human form on campus unless removing their magic rosary seals.

Like Yandere Dark Elf, much comedy fodder is milked from monsters unused to normal society, especially regarding their obsessive romantic attraction bordering on prey drive towards the nice but hapless Token Human roommate Tsukune.

If you enjoy humor derived from a power dynamic flipped on its head between the magical and the mundane, this madcap monster mash-up should fit the bill nicely too.

Ad

Conclusion

While hopefully we’ll get more episodes and new seasons of elf-on-Earth romantic warfare in Yandere Dark Elf, fans itching right now for some similarly silly supernatural relationship hijinks would do well to try one of these top 10 comedy anime recommendations capturing a similar unpredictable magic and charm.

Whether you crave dark psychological thrillers like Future Diary, cutesy pet dragons like in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, mobster mermaid weddings as with My Bride is a Mermaid, or angelic kiss contracts sparking chaos like Love Tyrant — rest assured these series can scratch that Yandere Dark Elf itch!

Ad

Related links:-

10 best anime that aren't based on a manga series

10 best modern anime that you should try

10 best anime to watch if you like The Future Diary

10 anime to watch if you like Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More