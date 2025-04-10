New Date A Live anime project officially announced with teaser visual

Thursday, April 10, 2025 saw Kadokawa announce that a new Date A Live anime project was in production via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime franchise. A teaser visual was also shared alongside the announcement of the new project, featuring a bluish-purple gem glowing vibrantly against a black background with English text.

Ad

While no further information on the new Date A Live anime project was shared alongside its production announcement, fans can expect additional info relatively soon. The franchise did, however, share a celebratory visual for the anime’s 12th anniversary and additional information on its upcoming events and collaborations.

New Date A Live anime project confirmed for production alongside franchise anniversary and collaboration news

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned above, the key visual announcing the new Date A Live anime project very simply features a bluish-purple gem shining brightly against a black background. English text on the background is partially obstructed, but seems to read “Date A Live New Project Launch.” The anime’s logo can be seen in both Japanese and English text at the bottom, as well as additional text in Japanese.

Alongside the release of the key visual, a celebratory visual for the anime’s 12th anniversary was revealed as mentioned above. In it, the anime franchise’s characters are seen wearing summer dresses, some of whom are also wearing sunhats. The franchise also announced an event at the sixth floor of Volks Akihabara Hobby Paradise 2 from April 24 through May 11 for the anniversary. An event collaboration with Don Quijote stores was also announced.

Ad

While no other information on the new Date A Live anime project was shared, fans can expect to learn more in the coming months. Additional information will likely be shared via the official X account for the franchise, and various official Kadokawa sources. Fans can also expect additional information on the upcoming celebratory actions to be shared via the same sources. As of this article’s writing, the above is the latest info on the special event and official collaboration.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The anime most recently aired its fifth television series, Date A Live V, in April 2024 in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the series weekly with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also produced an English dub. The first anime season premiered in 2013 with 12 episodes, followed by the second in 2014 with 10 episodes. The third season aired in January 2019 with 12 episodes, with the fourth season airing in April 2022 and also running for 12 episodes.

Ad

The anime series adapts author Koshi Tachibana and illustrator Tsunako’s original light novel series of the same name. The light novels began serialization on March 19, 2011, running for nine years to the day before ending on March 19, 2020. The light novels were collected into 22 volumes, 14 of which are currently available or planned for release in English.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More