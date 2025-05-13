To Be Hero X redeems Enlighter in a way fans never expected

With the latest episode of To Be Hero X anime, the series reunited fans with Enlighter, a hero who debuted in the series' premiere. Being dead set on proving that Rank 10 hero Nice was a fake, the hero made some disturbing decisions, leaving onlookers disgusted. This not only saw his Trust Value plummet, but also saw him become a villain called God Eye.

Ad

Needless to say, even the viewers believed the character was evil. However, in reality, Enlighter was never evil. He only wished to reveal the true nature of heroes and enlighten the people about the public figures they admired. This has been explored much better in the anime's latest episode.

Enlighter's appearance in To Be Hero X episode 6 proves he isn't evil

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As fans must remember, after To Be Hero X released its first four episodes focusing on Lin Ling, the story switched to Yang Cheng in the past. Yang Cheng was an E-Soul theater actor with 0 Trust Value. However, when people saw him rescue Xia Qing's little brother Pomelo while wearing an E-Soul costume, he started gaining Trust Value and steadily became a hero.

While E-Soul did not care about the New E-Soul's popularity, his team was quite concerned. Hence, they framed Yang Cheng, claiming he was the one who arranged the kidnappers to abduct Pomelo in the first place. With that, New E-Soul was arrested and brought in for questioning. While Xia Qing held her own to help Yang Cheng, the real MVPs were Shang Chao and Enlighter.

Ad

Yang Cheng as seen in To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

While Shang Chao obtained the dash cam footage of the kidnappers speaking to their dealer, Enlighter investigated the same. As explained by Enlighter, the phone call's untraceability meant that it was encrypted. No ordinary student would have the skills to do that, let alone Yang Cheng, a person whose family was struggling financially. Moreover, Yang did not have any IT know-how.

Ad

Enlighter was convinced the accusation was flawed and was unsubstantial slander. In conclusion, the real fraud in this situation was the mastermind behind the phone encryption. This development essentially proved that Enlighter was never evil. He was merely obsessed with the truth and prepared to go to any lengths, no matter how discerning, to prove his point.

How fans reacted to Enlighter in To Be Hero X episode 6

Enlighter as seen in To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Most anime fans immediately admitted that Enlighter was never evil. As per them, the former hero was crazy but far from evil. Meanwhile, another fan expressed that God Eye holding the fake Moon hostage to threaten Nice was also a sign that the former hero was never truly evil.

Ad

"A little crazy, but not evil," one fan said.

"The fake moon was enough to realise it," another fan said.

"The thing about him was that his methods with Ling Ling were so severe he earned the disgust of the audience in universe and irl," another fan added.

Meanwhile, another fan explained why fans were repelled by Enlighter. While it is true that Nice was fake, Enlighter's methods to confirm the same were too severe, causing people to lose trust in him.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More