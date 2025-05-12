Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 compilation movie set to screen new Juju Stroll mini-anime

On Monday, May 12, 2025, the staff of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 compilation movie will include a new "Juju Stroll" mini-anime when it is screened in theaters. The new mini-anime is set to feature Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri.
Jujutsu Kaisen, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2018 to September 2024. MAPPA later picked up the series for an anime adaptation. This included two seasons of its television anime, one prequel movie, and a compilation movie set to be released soon.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 compilation movie to include new Gojo, Geto, and Shoko Juju Stroll mini-anime
On Monday, May 12, 2025, the official website of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime announced that Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death compilation movie will include a new 'Juju Stroll' mini-anime when it starts screening in theaters in Japan.
The mini-anime will feature Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri in a relaxed atmosphere, different from what is seen in the main story.
From the released preview image, it seems like the three characters will be seen in a theater. Satoru Gojo is vexed about something while seated next to Suguru Geto. Meanwhile, Geto seems calm with a tub of popcorn in his hands. As for Shoko Ieiri, she can be seen happily sitting behind both of them.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 compilation movie will premiere in Japanese theaters on Friday, May 30, 2025.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 compilation movie set to hold a stage greeting
On Friday, May 30, 2025, on the first day of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death compilation movie's release, the main cast is set to hold a stage greeting for the fans.
The main stage greeting will be available for live viewing at theaters nationwide. Neki Matsuzawa will be the MC, while Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), Takahiro Sakurai (Suguru Geto), Aya Endou (Shoko Ieiri), and Anna Nagase (Rika Amanai) are set to be the speakers.
The theater information and ticket details for the same will be announced later.
