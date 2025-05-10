Shounen Jump releases all Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary project volume covers in a special manga set

On May 10, 2025, Shonen Jump announced the release of the Dragon Ball manga set featuring 42 cover arts by renowned manga artists. Shueisha, the company that publishes the popular series, announced a new 42-volume box set release of the same on the 40th anniversary of the series.

Ad

The box set is a homage to the legendary late Akira Toriyama, the original creator of the Dragon Ball series. The set features cover art illustrated by distinguished manga artists, such as Tatsuki Fujimoto, Eiichiro Oda, and more, for each volume.

Multiple renowned manga artists pay their homage by illustrating the Dragon Ball cover pages

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, Shueisha announces the release of a 42-volume special box set for the Dragon Ball manga featuring several notable manga artists paying homage to the late Akira Toriyama in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the manga. Each volume will contain full double-cover illustrations by the artists as listed below chronologically alongside their famous works:

Masakazu Katsura (Video Girl Ai) Tatsuki Fujimoto (Chainsaw Man) Kōji Inada (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai) Akira Amano (Reborn!) Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter x Hunter) Hiroshi Shiibashi (Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan) Mikio Ikemoto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Sui Ishida (Tokyo Ghoul) Kenta Shinohara (Sket Dance, Witch Watch) Shun Saeki (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto) Yūsuke Murata (One-Punch Man) Kōhei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) Tadatoshi Fujimaki (Kuroko's Basketball) Tatsuya Endō (Spy×Family) Hideaki Sorachi (Gintama) Takehiko Inoue (Slam Dunk) Naho Ōishi (Dragon Ball SD) Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Toriko) Yūsei Matsui (Assassination Classroom) Yoshifumi Tozuka (Undead Unluck) Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland) Kyōsuke Usuta (Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san) Masanori Morita (Rookies) Kazue Katō (Blue Exorcist) Boichi (Dr. Stone) Tite Kubo (Bleach) Osamu Akimoto (Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo) Takeshi Obata (Death Note) Nobuhiro Watsuki (Rurouni Kenshin) Kentarō Yabuki (To Love-Ru) Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Hirohiko Araki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) Yasuhisa Hara (Kingdom) Hiroyuki Asada (Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee) Katsura Hoshino (D.Gray-man) Shūichi Asō (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.) Ryūhei Tamura (Beelzebub) Toyotarō (Dragon Ball Super) Yūki Tabata (Black Clover) Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen) Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)

Ad

Every volume cover art from the special box set (Image via Shueisha)

The art was first featured in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery from 2021 to the current year, under the Saikyō Jump magazine. The voice actress for Son Gok, Masako Nozawa herself narrates the promotional video for the special box set.

Ad

Interested fans can pre-order the set till August 3, 2025, which will be available on sale from February 4, 2026, as announced by the official sources. The box will be sold for 31,800.00 Japanese Yen, which is equivalent to $253.00 US.

The manga set comes in four boxes with eight original dividers and a double-sided 42-postcard set featuring both the original and the variant art for the covers. As of the time this news was published, no further announcements of the set's availability outside of Japan had been made.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More