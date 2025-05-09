My Dress-Up Darling season 2 previews opening theme in new PV

Friday, May 9, 2025 saw a new promotional video for the upcoming My Dress-Up Darling season 2 sequel television anime series begin streaming on Aniplex’s official YouTube channel. The new trailer both revealed and previewed the upcoming anime’s opening theme song, and also confirmed additional staff joining the series for season 2.

Ad

While My Dress-Up Darling season 2 only revealed its opening theme song information in this latest announcement, the ending theme song info is likely soon to come. With the series confirmed to premiere sometime in July 2025, fans can likely expect this info to be revealed in the coming weeks prior to its release.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 theme song to be performed by a returning artist to the franchise

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The new promotional video for My Dress-Up Darling season 2 officially confirmed that Spira Spica will return to the franchise to perform the new opening theme song “Ao to Kirameki.” The opening theme is both revealed and previewed in the new promotional video, which runs for roughly 60-seconds. The new promotional video also confirmed additional staff for the season, with the anime’s main staff being previously revealed.

The promotional video also features new footage from the upcoming season which predominantly focuses on main characters Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo. While other supporting characters are also seen in the latest trailer, the anime’s two protagonists are the only characters given any dialogue. The new theme song is likewise previewed in between the opening and ending scene seeing Marin and Gojo speaking with each other.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keisuke Shinohara is returning to direct the series at CloverWorks studios, with Yoriko Tomita returning to oversee the series scripts. Kazumasa Ishida is returning as the character designer and chief animation director, with Jun Yamazaki also returning as a chief animation director. Yohei Yaegashi is also a new chief animation director. Yusuke Yamamoto is now the assistant director, while Takeshi Nakatsuka is returning to compose the music. Additional staff include:

Main Animator: Naoya Takahashi

Costume Design: Erika Nishihara

Prop Design: Ayumi Nagaki

Color Design: Mai Yamaguchi

Art Director: Hiroyuki Nemoto

Director of Photography: Ruri Satō

Technical Director: Yūya Sakuma

CG Director: Jie Ren

Editor: Daisuke Hiraki

Sound Director: Akiko Fujita

Sound Effects: Hiroki Nozaki and Airi Kobayashi

Ad

Season 2 is currently slated for a premiere sometime in July 2025, with a formal release date likely coming soon. The series is confirmed to air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and Hokkaido broadcasting once it premieres.

The sequel series will serve as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of mangaka Shinichi Fukuda’s original seinen series of the same name. Fukuda’s story began serialization in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine in January 2018, and concluded in March 2025. All 14 of the manga’s compilation volumes are either currently available or planned for release in English.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More