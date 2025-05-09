REMOW announces KochiKame anime's first English-language release

On Friday, May 9, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about KochiKame anime's first English-language release on its official YouTube channel, "It's Anime powered by REMOW." The anime will be available to watch for free in the United States and Canada.

KochiKame, written and illustrated by Osamu Akimoto, is a Japanese comedy manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga was serialized for 40 years, from September 1976 to September 2016. Its chapters were collected into 201 compiled volumes, making it the manga with the second-highest number of volumes for a single series.

KochiKame anime to release in English in the United States and Canada

Nakagawa, Ryoutsu, and Reiko as seen in KochiKame anime (Image via Studio Gallop)

On Friday, May 9, 2025, anime distributor REMOW announced that they have made KochiKame anime available in English for the first time on their YouTube Channel, "It's Anime powered by REMOW."

The anime will be available to watch for free in North America (The United States and Canada), with one episode made available each week. With the first episode already released, REMOW has asked fans to subscribe to the YouTube channel to enjoy the other episodes the moment they release.

A still from True Cooking Master Boy anime (Image via Production I.G, Nihon Ad Systems)

The anime distributor has also made other nostalgic titles such as REBORN!, Yakitate!! JAPAN, My Little Monster, and True Cooking Master Boy available to watch on the YouTube Channel. Fortunately for fans, REMOW has already released several episodes of these anime. High School Kimengumi is soon set to join the other titles.

What is KochiKame anime about?

KochiKame has been a household name in Japan for generations. The anime follows the story of Kankichi Ryoutsu, an unconventional policeman who loves money.

Kankichi Ryoutsu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gallop)

Being underpaid and having many debtors, he would use underhanded methods to make a quick buck. This would typically see Ryoutsu indulge in money-making schemes by inventing a new gadget or capitalizing on an existing fad in the market. While he would have great success at the start, his plans always take a wrong turn, landing him in big trouble with his Chief Daijirou Ohara.

Other characters include Keiichi Nakagawa, Reiko Katherine Akimoto, Yoichi Terai, Hayato Honda, and Maria.

