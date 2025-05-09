Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl anime reveals July 2025 release date and more

Friday, May 9, 2025 saw Kadokawa reveal the official release date for the Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl anime, set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Kadokawa revealed this information alongside the television anime series’ main promotional video, as well as a new key visual featuring its main characters.

The Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl anime also revealed four new cast members, as well as the anime’s opening and ending theme song information. The promotional video also previews the anime’s opening theme. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s international streaming information has yet to be revealed.

Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl anime casts voice of The Elusive Samurai’s Hojo Tokiyuki, others

The Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl anime will premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 11:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime will first air on AT-X at this time, before later airing on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Asahi. As mentioned above, the anime’s international streaming information has yet to be confirmed. Fans can expect word on this as the anime’s July release date draws nearer.

The anime’s new cast members include Reo Osanai as Aoi Kusakabe, Kaori Ishihara as Hotaru Katsuragi, Asaki Yuikawa as Karin Kaga, and Ai Kayano as Momoko Mochizuki. While Osanai has no particularly noteworthy prior roles, the others are respectively best recognized as the voices of Magi’s Aladdin, The Elusive Samurai’s Hojo Tokiyuki, and Konosuba’s Darkness. They join starring cast members Sally Amaki as Lily Baker and Shoya Chiba as Renji Kusakabe.

The Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl anime’s opening theme will be “Futari no Start Button,” performed by Sallay Amaki and Reo Osanai as their characters. Amaki will also perform the anime’s ending theme song, titled “Amusing Flavor.” Toshihiro Kikuchi is directing the anime at Nomad Studios, with Yasunori Yamada in charge of series scripts. Rikiya Okano is designing the characters, with Isamu Nishiyama as the art director.

Kenta Masuda is in charge of art setting, with Yukiko Shigemitsu in charge of color design and Mutsumi Takemiya editing. Yasunori Ebina is the sound director, with Kiyotaka Kawada in charge of sound effects. Shunpei Takeuchi is in charge of recording adjustment, with zuvo. in charge of sound production. Wataru Matsuoka is in charge of casting, with Takuro Iga composing the anime’s music.

The television anime series will adapt mangaka Hirokazu Yasuhara’s original series of the same name. The manga was first serialized online via X (then Twitter) and Pixiv in December 2019 before moving to Fujimi Shobo’s Niconico Seiga digital publication website in May 2020. The manga is still ongoing there today with nine compilation volumes released, none of which are available in English.

