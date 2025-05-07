Tougen Anki anime announces July 2025 release date, ending theme, and advanced screening

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence about the Tougen Anki anime's July 11, 2025, release date. The company also revealed the show's ending theme song, What is Justice? by BAND-MAID, and the details concerning the title's advance screening in Japan.
Tougen Anki anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series by Yura Urushibara. The manga has been serialized on Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since June 2020, with 23 tankobon volumes published thus far.
Tougen Anki anime set to debut on July 11, 2025
According to the latest update from REMOW, the Tougen Anki anime will air its episodes starting Friday, July 11, 2025, in Japan. More details concerning the show's digital streaming and broadcast will be revealed later.
Furthermore, the company announced that the series will have a theatrical premiere in Japan. The advance screening of the Tougen Anki anime will showcase the first three episodes at United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo, Japan, on June 21, 2025, at 3 pm JST.
In addition to previewing the first three installments, the event will feature the voice actors of Shiki Ichinose (Kazuki Ura), Naito Mudano (Hiroshi Kamiya), and Jin Kougasaki (Kotaro Nishiyama) for a talk show. Furthermore, the Japan premiere will be livestreamed at theatres across the nation.
Additionally, the staff revealed that BAND-MAID will perform the ending theme song, What is Justice?, for the anime. It was previously announced that The Oral Cigarettes would perform the opening theme, Overnight. Furthermore, the company announced that Shiki Ichinose's voice actor, Kazuki Ura, will appear as a guest at Anime Expo 2025, which will be held in Los Angeles from July 3, 2025, to July 6, 2025.
Cast, staff, and the plot of Tougen Anki anime
Tougen Anki anime features Kazuki Ura as Shiki Ichinose, Hiroshi Kamiya as Naito Mudano, Kotaro Nishiyama as Jin Kogasaki, Manaka Iwami as Homare Byobugaura, Shogo Sakata as Ikari Yaoroshi, Natsuki Hanae as Juji Yusurube, Kaito Miura as Rokuro Kiriyama, Ryohei Kimura as Kyoya Oiranzaka, and Aimi as Kuina Sazanami.
Ato Nonaka directs the anime at Studio HIBARI, with Yukie Sugawara in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Hiroyuki Hashimoto is listed as the assistant director, while Satoki Iida is the sound director. Kohta Yamamoto is in charge of the music composition, while PONY CANYON handles the music production.
Based on Yura Urushibara's manga series, the dark fantasy anime centers on Shiki Ichinose, whose life turns upside down when he gets attacked by a man from the Momotaro Agency. While escaping with his foster father, Shiki discovers that he has the Oni Blood running through his veins. Thus, the series will explore Shiki's journey.
