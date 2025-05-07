Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime confirms July 2025 release date and additional cast with new PV

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime unveiled the second promotional video. The short clip revealed the original anime's July 3, 2025, debut date and additional cast members. Additionally, the broadcast information concerning the anime has also arrived.

Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime serves as the first original television anime by David Production, the esteemed studio known for working on hit titles like Fire Force, Undead Unluck, and others. It's an action fantasy story set in Denji Heiankyo, an alternate world, where a delinquent student named Takeru finds himself transported.

Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime's second trailer reveals the July 3, 2025, release date and additional cast members

According to the second promotional video shared by the official staff on Wednesday, July 7, 2025, Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime will air its episodes every Thursday at 12:45 am JST from July 3, 2025, on Fuji TV (stylized as Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 24:45 JST). More information regarding the series' digital streaming will be disclosed in the future.

The latest Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime trailer begins with Takeru Narehira falling to his death after saving an Oni from an accident. However, he is soon revived in Denji Heian-kyo, a parallel city of Japan's Kyoto in the Heian era. The short clip focuses on Takeru asking Seimei and his friends in Onmyoji how to save Tsukimiya. The PV also features stunning combat sequences, featuring Takeru and others.

The trailer also reveals new cast members. Kaito Ishikawa has joined the voice cast of the Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime as Atsunaga, who is like a rival to Takeru. Anna Nagase voices Atsunaga's partner, Yura. Other cast members include Marina Inoue as Kazura and Chihaya Yoshitake as Kazura's sister, Shino. They are described as Seimei's direct subordinates.

The previously announced cast members are:

Taihi Kimura as Takeru Narehira

Ryohei Kimura as Abe no Seimei

Maaya Uchida as Tsukimiya

Hideya Takahashi directs the fantasy anime at David Production and is also credited with the show's story concept. Akuto Sato, a renowned light novel author, is in charge of the original plot concept. Hayashi Mori handles the series scripts, while Kazuaki Morita is the character designer. Masahiro Tokuda is the music composer, while Katsuie Shibata handles the show's worldbuilding and research.

A brief synopsis of Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime

Takeru, as seen in the second PV (Image via David Production)

The narrative for David Production's Onmyo Kaiten Re:verse anime is set in Denji Heian-Kyo, a parallel version of Heian era Japan's Kyoto City (it was known as Heian-kyo in the Heian era). The story centers on Takeru Narehira, a delinquent high school student, who is transported to the Denji Heian-Kyo after a tragic accident.

In this parallel city, he immediately encounters a girl named Tsukimiya, whom he has seen often in his dreams. Moments later, Takeru and Tsukimiya encounter an Oni and are killed. Shortly after the unfortunate event, Takeru awakens and finds himself again in the same city. Moreover, he discovers that he has acquired the power to go back in time. The original anime will explore Takeru's resolve, as he vows to become an Onmyoji sorcerer to save Tsukimiya's life.

