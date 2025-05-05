Ire Yonemoto's Wild Strawberry manga to end soon

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Shone Jump revealed that Ire Yonemoto's Wild Strawberry manga is approaching its end soon. The mangaka has drawn an illustration to tease the series' "Final Showdown."

However, the final chapter number is yet to be disclosed. Notably, the manga has released 42 chapters so far, with the next chapter slated to be released on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Ire Yonemoto launched the Wild Strawberry manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ digital platform in July 2023. Since then, the company has released five tankobon volumes, with the sixth volume set to be released on June 4, 2025.

Ire Yonemoto's Wild Strawberry manga is reaching its climax soon

Ire Yonemoto's Wild Strawberry manga is entering its "Final Showdown," as confirmed by a new illustration from the manga creator, released on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The visual has also been shared by the official X account for Shonen Jump (@shonenjump).

Ire Yonemoto's latest colored illustration for the Wild Strawberry manga teases the final showdown, with Kingo Hirato looking ahead at the Mother Jinka. Interestingly, the sign "To the Final Showdown" points in the opposite direction to where Kingo is looking. The visual perfectly teases the manga's finale, where Kingo must stop Sai and save Kayano.

Makino in chapter 42 of the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, in the previous chapter, Mother Jinka had shown signs of vulnerability. Makino from the 7th Squad detected a marked decrease in the amount of spores the gigantic flower put out after it spread its clones across the entire country. Therefore, he plans to reach the Forbidden Zone along with others using an armored transport.

Notably, Ire Yonemoto had confirmed that the manga would reach its climax soon, with an illustration on April 3, 2025. Regarding the series' status, Ire Yonemoto commented:

"The story is moving steadily towards its climax. I'm going to do my very best to make sure Wild Strawberry is enjoyable all the way to the end. I hope you'll continue to offer it your support." - Ire Yonemoto on April 3, 2025, with an illustration, shared on MANGA Plus/Shonen Jump/VIZ Media

Now, the latest visual featuring Kingo and the Mother Jinka has confirmed the manga's status, that it's approaching its conclusion.

A brief synopsis of Wild Strawberry manga

Ire Yonemoto's dark fantasy manga is set in a world where plants have evolved to become man-eating monsters known as Jinka. The narrative centers on Kingo and Kayano, who do their best to survive in a Jinka-infested Tokyo. However, when Kayano becomes a Jinka, Kingo's life turns upside down.

Since she's the closest to a family Kingo has in his life, he can go to any extent to save his sister. As such, the manga explores a gritty and dark story, with a touch of post-apocalyptic themes.

