Naver Webtoon launches Tower of God's Urek Mazino side story

Monday, April 28, 2025 saw the first six chapters of the Urek Mazino-centric first side story for the Tower Of God franchise be officially released after many months of franchise inactivity. The chapter was officially released in Korea on the Naver WEBTOON platform, and will be serialized every Tuesday in Korea.

Ad

As of this article’s writing, an official English version of the side story, officially titled Urek Mazino, is not currently available on the English Webtoon website. However, given this is where the original Tower of God webtoon is serialized, it is expected that an official translation will soon be released. This seems especially likely considering the anticipation surrounding the spinoff and the fact of the main series being on hiatus.

Ad

Trending

Tower of God’s Urek Mazino-centric spinoff reveals his role in the series’ universe, reason for entering the Tower

Expand Tweet

Ad

Officially titled Urek Mazino, the new series will focus on the titular character who is a fan-favorite from the mainline Tower of God series. The spinoff is also being produced by mainline series creator, author, and illustrator S.I.U during the main series’ hiatus. Naver WEBTOON claimed the spinoff is part of an ongoing effort to expand the narrative universe of its most popular IPs, and further diversifying content while enhancing reader engagement.

Ad

For creator S.I.U’s beloved series, often called the “One Piece of manhwa” by fans, this is fairly easy to achieve given S.I.U’s Talse Uzer Story approach to the series’ universe. Essentially, S.I.U considers the story to be the first in the larger Talse Uzer Story (TUS) universe. In this narrative universe, there are beings called “Axis Users” who have the ability to influence stories within the TUS universe.

Ad

The Urek Mazino spinoff likewise focuses on one of these beings in Phantaminum, who is clearly established as the spinoff’s antagonist opposite Urek’s protagonist role. The spinoff likewise will reveal to fans Urek’s life before entering the Tower, as well as his motivations for climbing it which revolve around Axis User Phantaminum. Fans of the mainline series will know Phantaminum as the enigmatic number one Ranker who even outclasses King Jahad.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Urek is known in the mainline series as an “Irregular” who is the second strongest active Ranker in the Tower behind King Jahad himself. A Ranker is someone who reaches the Tower’s 134th Floor, which is the final floor of the Jahad Empire and thus the highest floor in the Tower currently. Urek is also known as the vice commander of Wolhaiksong, a group whose primary mission is to find a way out of the Tower.

Ad

S.I.U, an abbreviation for “Slave. In. Utero,” began the mainline Tower of God webtoon in June 2010 on the Naver Webtoon platform, where it is still ongoing today. The series is serialized in English on the Line Webtoon platform. The series was adapted into a television anime by Telecom Animation Film in April 2020. A second season produced by The Answer Studio premiered in July 2024.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More