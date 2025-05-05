29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime announced for production

On Monday, May 5, 2025, a newly opened website and X (formerly Twitter) shared a teaser PV and visual to announce the production of 29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime (Everyday of 29 Years Old Single Person Adventurer). Along with this announcement, the details concerning the main cast and staff have arrived. However, no information on the release date has been disclosed.

29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime serves as an adaptation of Ippei Nara's eponymous manga series. Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since January 2016, with the 19th volume slated to be released on May 9, 2025.

29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime officially green-lit for production

On Monday, May 5, 2025, Kadokawa unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual to green-light the production of 29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime, based on the fantasy manga series by Ippei Nara. The staff has opened a new website and an X handle to share the pertinent details concerning the adaptation.

The teaser trailer begins with Shinonome Hajime, the show's protagonist, saving a young girl named Rirui from being devoured by a slime monster. The short video captures the atmosphere of the Komai village - the show's setting, where Hajime and his friends live.

Additionally, the staff unveiled a teaser visual for the 29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime, which depicts Hajime and Rirui heading out on an adventure. The illustration perfectly captures the title's fantasy vibes, with a vibrant background.

Makoto Furukawa has joined the voice cast as Shinonome Hajime, an adventurer and dungeon delver, while Sayumi Suzushiro lends her voice to Rirui, a young girl who accompanies Hajime on his adventures.

Comments from the voice actors have arrived on the anime's website and X account, where they expressed their thoughts regarding the characters they are playing and the series in general.

Hajime saves Rirui (Image via Studio HORNETS)

The Seiyuus (voice actors) have also urged fans to look forward to the series. Furthermore, the anime's staff has shared a celebratory illustration from the original author, Ippei Nara. The illustration features Hajime and Rirui in all their glory.

Coming to the main staff, Riki Fukushima is directing and supervising the scripts of this fantasy anime at Studio HORNETS, with Yoshihiro Nagamori in charge of the character designs as the main character designer. More staff members will be announced in the future.

A brief synopsis of the 29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime

Rirui and Hajime in the PV (Image via Studio HORNETS)

Based on Ippei Nara's manga series, 29-sai Dokushin Chuuken Boukensha no Nichijou anime follows Shinonome Hajime, an adventurer and dungeon delver, who one day saves a young girl named Rirui from a slime monster.

He discovers that Rirui has been abandoned by his parents and has nowhere to go. Being a kind-hearted person, Hajime couldn't abandon Rirui on her own, so he decided to take her on his adventures. Eventually, he finds out that his new companion isn't a normal girl.

