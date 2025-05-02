I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 reveals July 2025 release date and more

Friday, May 2, 2025 saw the staff of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 unveil a new promotional video, which confirmed its official release date of Thursday, July 10, 2025. While the highly anticipated sequel series’ Japanese release information was confirmed, the international streaming info has yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing. The series’ full title is I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability.
The series also revealed a new key visual and additional cast members alongside the aforementioned new trailer and release date news.The new characters for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 likewise highlighted the two newly announced characters, as well as additional newcomers to the second season.
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 casts voice of Naruto’s Shikamaru Nara and others
As mentioned above, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 is now officially confirmed to be airing on Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Japan. The second season will premiere on TV Tokyo at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on this date before airing on other networks. While international streaming information has yet to be officially confirmed as of this article’s writing, Crunchyroll is expected to stream the second season as it did the first.
The two newly announced cast members are Showtaro Morikubo as Jilliel, a haughty and perverted angel, and Mitsuru Miyamoto as the kind Mysterious Priest. Morikubo is most recognizable as the voice of the Naruto franchise’s Shikamaru Nara and One Piece’s Bartolomeo. Miyamoto’s most iconic roles are likely as Bungo Stray Dogs’ Ogai Mori and as Fruits Basket’s Ayame Sohma.
The second season also previously announced two other new cast members for the second season. Manaka Iwami joins the series as Iisha, a kind-hearted sister who serves at a church in the Dane district, while Minami Tsuda plays Saria, Lloyd’s older sister and the fourth princess of the Saloum kingdom. The full cast from the first season are returning to reprise their respective roles, with starring cast members including:
- Makoto Koichi as Lloyd
- Fairouz Ai as Grim
- Lynn as Sylpha
- Akira Sekine as Tao
- Rie Takahashi as Ren
- Shun Horie as Albert
- Yūya Hirose as Dian
- Akane Kumada as Alieze
- Eriko Matsui as Shiro
The anime will also feature a returning staff from the first season, starting with Jin Tamamura as director at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab. R.O.N composed the first season’s music, while Naoki Tozuka handled the script, series composition, and art management. Yuuichi Abe served as the action director, with Mai Ono as the color key artist. Yuki Yano was the compositing director of photography, while Ryo Tanaka was the sound director at Ai Addiction.
