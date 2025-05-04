Solo Leveling season 3 release date gets a new update from the producer

Solo Leveling season 3 has been the topic of discussion among animanga fans following the recent conclusion of the second season. The webnovel turned anime generated considerable interest when an anime adaptation was first announced in July 2022. Due to internal reasons, it was delayed until January 2024 for release, but shattered expectations and records when it dropped.

Not long after, a second season was announced (September 2024) and aired in January 2025. Needless to say, it took the anime to another level of success. Upon its conclusion in March 2025, fans now await Solo Leveling season 3, which promises to be explosive and take things to an even higher level. But unlike the first 2 seasons, the third season won't be arriving as quickly.

Recently, the team behind the anime appeared for a FYC Q&A session and answered briefly about the future of the series. Read on to find out more.

Producer offers new Solo Leveling season 3 update

Expand Tweet

A panel of Sota Furuhashi (Aniplex), Atsushi Kaneko (A-1 Pictures), Kanako Takahashi (Crunchyroll), Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo's English Voice Actor), and Michelle Rojas (Cha Hae-in's English Voice Actor) was recently hosted by Crunchyroll for a FYC Q&A session. Hilarious casting stories, emotional titbits, and mentions of the third season were on the agenda.

Among the banter and the audience engagement, anticipation was high for season 3. The second season delivered superbly well, featuring the series' longest arc, which marked the official anime debut of a beloved character in Beru.

“I think more than anyone, I am anxiously awaiting a Season 3! But in truth, between Season 1 and Season 2, 220,000 frames of animation were created. So, if it were up to me, I’d say let’s wait until the next Olympics (2028) to see what’s going to happen with a Season 3. But I think that’s more up to Kaneko and A-1 Pictures,” Sota Furuhashi.

When asked about Solo Leveling season 3, producer Sota Furuhashi stated that he would like to wait until 2028 for it. He spoke of the immense effort required to bring the anime to life, mentioning that there were 2,220,000 frames of animation between the first two seasons. Moreover, the decision was also majorly influenced by the animating studio A-1 Pictures and Atsushi Kaneko.

Rightfully so, additional information about the second season revealed that the Jinwoo vs Ant King fight took nearly a year to animate. In a previous bout of fan engagement, producers from the team interacted with fans through the social media platform Reddit. There, they answered questions related to the series as a whole and a potential third season.

Among those answers, one spoke of how long each episode would take to fully animate, i.e., about 10 to 12 months, with an additional 2/3 weeks of dubbing. Sure enough, the kind of effort and energy put into this franchise was clearly evident on screen. The anime's battles, character interactions, Jinwoo's wide range of evolving abilities, and his ever-expanding Shadow Army.

Solo Leveling season 3 will delve into the next phase of the story, one that sees Jinwoo set out for answers. Given the power he has accumulated, he can take on what once nearly killed him - the Double Dungeon. Depending on how much Solo Leveling season 3 covers, the true purpose of the System choosing Jinwoo could be revealed. However, all that is still about 3 years away, as per Furuhashi.

In conclusion

Beru (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 3 will undoubtedly be something to behold when it does release. According to the source material, tons of action and plot development await. Furthermore, with creator Chugong himself choosing to participate in the production (as he did for season 2), the results will be nothing extraordinary. But as mentioned, a tentative wait period of about 3 years till 2028 is to be expected.

This will give the production team enough time to do justice to Solo Leveling season 3 and possibly exceed once more. Again, it will also afford the creators a brief break, given the extensive planning and execution that went into releasing seasons 1 and 2 back to back with a few months' gap. For now, fans will have to wait until 2028 at least for a Solo Leveling season 3.

