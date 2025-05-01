Solo Leveling season 3 won't be releasing anytime soon and the producers' latest comments prove it

Solo Leveling season 3 is now one of the hottest topics of discussion on the lips of animanga fans. Following season 2 building on the first season's success to make the franchise a bumper hit, anticipation is high for another installment. Rightfully so, the second season ended on a high, with Sung Jinwoo awakening his mother's Eternal Slumber and making short work of Jeju Island.

As per the source material, Solo Leveling season 3 should cover exciting developments for Jinwoo sets out to find out the truth about his terrifying newfound ability as the Shadow Monarch. The third season promises to be exhilirating. But fans will have to wait a while for it, as recent information from the animating team suggests it won't arrive as quickly as season 2 did.

Solo Leveling season 3: Latest comments by producers hint at a delay

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As mentioned, Solo Leveling season 3 has been a major point of interest since the second season concluded. Animanga fans have been eagerly waiting to pick up on the tiniest of details related to the same. As some relief, producers from the team that were behind the franchise took to Reddit to answer any qestions fans had. Needless to mention, there was massive attention on the third season.

"Do you know Dragon Ball's Genki-dama (Spirit Bomb)? We need your energy! If we’re going to make a Season 3, it’s going to take all the support and energy from the fans. I learned that from Akira Toriyama himself! May the great Akira Toriyama Rest in Peace." Sota Furuhashi and Atsushi Kaneko.

However, comments from the team suggested that it will be a while for the third season to drop. Producers Sota Furuhashi and Atsushi Kaneko asked for support from fans to work on season 3. They used a Spirit Bomb reference from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series to request the same. The QnA also put forth titbits that offered insight in what may come.

Beru (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To briefly elaborate on what else was said, Solo Leveling season 3 would be an even bigger task than the second. The entire team was thrilled with the kind of positive response the franchise received so far. They were extremely happy with the engagement as well. But for season 3, energy from everyone across the globe was required, using the Spirit Bomb theory.

Animation producer Atsushi Kaneko trusts in director Nakashige's vision and plans. He was confident in the director's work, given how he helped bring the franchise to life across two seasons. Communication with the author was maintained throughout to focus on the details and keep the flow of the story intact, retaining its emotional elements and ensuring proper translation.

But with where the story goes next, Solo Leveling season 3 will require all the support it can get. As Kaneko explains, each episode took nearly 10 months to complete and could even stretch up to 12. Additionally, subtitling occured around the clock and dubbing was about 2/3 weeks per episode. In summation, the process is long and tedious for each episode to look its best.

Nonetheless, it cannot be doubted that Solo Leveling season 3 will absolutely shatter what season 2 did. However, fans will have to bide their time and completely support the team at A-1 Pictures in season 3's development.

In Conclusion

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 3 will undoubtedly be a very welcome release and exceed any expectations. But for that to happen, the producing team behind the franchise require immense support. As elaborated, it is no easy feat to release a single episode, let alone an entire season in a short timeframe. But the talents at A-1 Pictures proved exceptional and brought the first seasons without much delay.

Now, season 3 will take more time to release given the story's trajectory and the effort required. Needless to mention, director Nakashige definitely has something up his sleeve, but this time it will be a while before he reveals his cards. All in all, Solo Leveling season 3 isn't going to release anytime, which was suggested by the producers' comments, but with support and time, it will certainly materialize.

