4 best episodes from Solo Leveling season 2 (& the 4 worst)

Solo Leveling season 2 delivered intense fights and jaw-dropping secrets. Sung Jinwoo's victory against the Jeju Island Ants was the highlight, but the narrative never slowed down. New dangers appeared, and questions about his father kept unfolding. The season harnessed Jinwoo's rise while foreshadowing dangers beyond his comprehension.

But not every episode hit the mark. Some dragged out the pacing or failed to deliver the thrill fans were anticipating. With awe-inspiring highs and disappointing lows, Solo Leveling season 2 had some great and bad moments. Here are the four best episodes from Solo Leveling season 2 and the four worst that failed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime/manhwa. The list is ranked chronologically.

Are You the King of Humans and 3 other best episodes from Solo Leveling season 2

1) I Suppose You Aren't Aware (season 2, episode 2)

Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Episode 2 of Solo Leveling season 2 follows Jinwoo and the other hunters as they are stuck within the red gate for days. He kills the ice bears and summons their shadows. On the other hand, tension rises outside the gate as Hwang Dongsoo threatens Manager Ahn but is stopped by Baek Yoonho. Inside, Kim Chul loses his mind, attacks the low-rank hunters, and gets overpowered by Jinwoo.

Invisible ice elves emerge, and their leader suggests a ceasefire. Jinwoo turns him down and charges into combat. The peak moment is Jinwoo making Iron out of Kim Chul's shadow and defeating Barca. This episode combines power, emotion, and tension perfectly.

2) Don't Look Down on My Guys (season 2, episode 6)

Jinwoo fighting Kargalgan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling season 2, episode 6, Jinwoo and his team are surrounded by Kargalgan's High Orc army. Overwhelmed as they are, Jinwoo comes to the rescue of the wounded Kihoon. He calls upon his Shadow Army, turning the battle around. The episode showcases Jinwoo's development, as he utilizes his new powers to overwhelm Kargalgan's army.

His steady leadership and resilience come out, further cementing his position as an unstoppable force. The episode is one of the most memorable of the series, displaying Jinwoo's strength and the magnitude of the fight, and it is easily one of the season's highlights.

3) It's Going to Get Even More Intense (season 2, episode 11)

The Ant King's arrival (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In episode 11 of Solo Leveling season 2, the battle on Jeju Island becomes more intense with the dominance of the Ant King, killing Min Byung-gu and annihilating the Korean Hunters. The episode skillfully interweaves hope and despair. The Japanese Hunters' betrayal and unexpected turn of events heighten the stakes.

The suspense builds up until Jinwoo's shadow soldiers finally emerge, bringing a glimmer of hope. The animation, speed, and emotional depth in this episode make it one of the greatest, with the fans left at the edge of their seats.

4) Are You the King of Humans (season 2, episode 12)

Jinwoo against the Ant King (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 12, Are You the King of Humans, gives fans the series' most action-packed fight. Sung Jinwoo enters Jeju Island and fights against the Ant King, avenging the Hunters who have been killed. The battle is frantic, with breathtaking fight sequence choreography and cinematography.

Jinwoo's crushing power puts the Ant King in terror, so the win is even sweeter. The animation, music, and emotional impact of the episode surpass the manhwa. Jinwoo's evolution into a real hero makes this one of the greatest episodes of Solo Leveling season 2.

⁠Still a Long Way to Go and 3 other worst episodes from Solo Leveling season 2

1) Still a Long Way to Go (season 2, episode 3)

Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Episode 3 begins with Jinwoo's entry into the Demon Castle and Jinho's negotiation with his father. It could have been a high-stakes development, but all is rushed. The episode cuts between chapters, edits out important dialogues, and advances Sung Il-Hwan's appearance too soon. Battles with Vulcan and Metus are cut short, losing their tension and buildup.

Jinwoo's shadow comic moments are lost. The inserted Hae-in scene contributes very little. On the other hand, the visuals are excellent, but the storytelling suffers. Episode 3 loses the original's emotional impact and rhythm and is one of the worst episodes of Solo Leveling season 2.

2) I Need To Stop Faking (season 2, episode 4)

Cha Hae In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In episode 4, Jinwoo is re-evaluated and officially becomes Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter. He is introduced to leading guild chiefs and generates interest throughout the Hunter world. Although this moment is enormous in the manhwa, the anime omits the hospital visit scene, losing emotional impact.

Humor in the original arc is deleted completely, leaving the tone dull. Pivotal scenes are rushed, and the absence of action takes away the tension. The buildup tastes more like a checklist than a narrative. This makes it one of the worst episodes of Solo Leveling season 2.

3) ⁠The 10th S-Rank Hunter (season 2, episode 7)

Jinho and Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In episode 7, different guilds attempt to recruit Jinwoo, while he secretly plots to create his own. The episode introduces the Fiend Guild and cuts many manhwa dialogues short. Minsung's comic scene is cut, and a full flashback is removed. Jinwoo's rise as an S-Rank Hunter is abrupt.

Even his return to the Demon Castle feels rushed, and the pacing is choppy. Major character moments are changed or not included. Episode 7 is among the most disappointing episodes in Solo Leveling season 2.

4) We Need a Hero (season 2, episode 10)

Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Episode 10 starts with the Korea-Japan Hunter match and Jinwoo's confrontation with Goto Ryuji. Although animated well, the episode feels hollow. It jumps over Jinho's phone call and omits major speculations, such as Yoonho's speculation that Jinwoo leveled up. The added scenes, such as Joohee's call, are awkward. It drags emotionally, particularly with the extended pre-raid scenes.

The evolved ant’s arrival should shock, but the build-up stays too long. Byung-gu's addition doesn't contribute much. Even though it looks great, episode 10 sacrifices tension where it is needed most. It is one of the weakest episodes in the Solo Leveling season 2.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling season 2 presented the fans with some memorable scenes, particularly from episodes such as Are You the King of Humans (episode 12) and Don't Look Down on My Guys (episode 6). Jinwoo's power, development, and command made these episodes memorable.

However, not all episodes were hits. Episodes like Still a Long Way to Go (episode 3) and We Need a Hero (episode 10) fell short, lacking essential feelings and pacing. The highs were incredible, but the lows were too easy to notice.

