10 Naruto characters who can pulverize the Ant King from Solo Leveling

Naruto characters have fought monstrous foes with incredible strength, but the Ant King from Solo Leveling is not a regular threat. This creature is incredibly strong and regenerates, making it a nightmare to kill, even for many S-Rank Hunters. However, the Naruto universe holds warriors capable of destroying even foes like the Ant King. Some have god-like chakra reserves, while others have killing abilities far beyond anything in Solo Leveling.

Whether through raw power, reality-bending abilities, or sealing arts, these shinobi would have no trouble dealing with the Ant King. With their powers, his regenerative capabilities and sheer brute strength become irrelevant. Here are 10 Naruto characters who can annihilate the Ant King of Solo Leveling.

Disclaimer: The list is not ranked in any particular order and includes spoilers from the anime/manga.

Madara, Naruto, and 8 other Naruto characters who can pulverize the Ant King from Solo Leveling

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha is a legendary shinobi with unimaginable power. His Perfect Susanoo can destroy mountains, rendering the Ant King's durability useless. He can use enormous fire jutsu that can burn the battlefield to ashes. Additionally, his Rinnegan gives him control over gravity, soul extraction, and powerful summoning.

Even if the Ant King were to attack, Madara's Limbo clones would retaliate without him needing to move. His intelligence and battle experience are beyond what the Ant King has ever encountered. With his god-like powers, Madara would be one of the Naruto characters who could annihilate the Ant King.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, in his Baryon Mode, is way ahead of the Ant King's class. This mode drains the opponent's life force with each attack, rendering regeneration pointless. His speed far exceeds the Ant King's fastest strikes, ensuring he could get in the killing blows before the creature could act.

Naruto's brute power in this state is sufficient to destroy humongous foes, so the Ant King would not survive long. With sheer power and inevitable attacks, Naruto would wipe out the Ant King in seconds. This puts him among the Naruto characters capable of crushing the Ant King from Solo Leveling.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is the master of the Rinnegan and Mangekyō Eternal Sharingan. With his space-time ninjutsu, he could teleport and escape the Ant King's assault with ease. Amaterasu allows him to set the Ant King ablaze continuously, bypassing regeneration. His Susanoo provides close to invincibility, while Chidori and Indra's Arrow offer massive force used for destruction.

Moreover, the Genjutsu used from his Sharingan could paralyze the Ant King, leaving him helpless. Sasuke's agility and wisdom make the fight one-sided. He is one of the Naruto characters who can crush Solo Leveling's Ant King.

4) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via PIerrot)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of Six Paths, is the most powerful entity in the Naruto universe. He invented ninjutsu, divided the Ten-Tails, and held godly chakra. His Truth-Seeking Orbs can eliminate anything they touch, destroying the Ant King's regeneration.

His ability to use Yin-Yang Release means he can rewrite reality itself. With extreme speed, intelligence, and virtually limitless power, he could destroy the Ant King with ease. One attack would bring the creature down to nothing. Hagoromo Otsutsuki is among the Naruto characters who can crush the Ant King of Solo Leveling.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha is one of the Naruto characters who can defeat the Ant King in Solo Leveling. His Sharingan and Mangekyō Sharingan give him unmatched control over his enemies. With techniques like Tsukuyomi, he could trap the Ant King in an endless illusion, making him defenseless.

Also, like Sasuke, his Amaterasu's black flames would burn away the Ant King's regeneration, destroying his defenses. Itachi's powers of perception and space manipulation make him a destructive foe, able to easily nullify the Ant King's strengths.

6) Minato

Minato (Image via Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, is far too quick for the Ant King to catch. His Flying Thunder God Technique allows him to teleport instantly, rendering him invincible. Even if the Ant King makes a move, Minato can dodge and attack before it has time to react.

His Rasengan could cause severe damage, and with his intellect, he would discover the weaknesses of the Ant King and find a way to use them. If necessary, he can use Kurama's chakra to give himself an even higher power increase. Minato is among the Naruto characters who can crush the Ant King from Solo Leveling.

7) Might Guy

Might Guy (Image via Pierrot)

Might Guy is Naruto's greatest taijutsu master. By using the Eighth Gate, he is faster than the blink of an eye and strikes with blows capable of warping space. His Night Guy kick almost killed Madara Uchiha, who had god-like resistance. The Ant King's regeneration would be for nothing against such brute power.

Guy's speed and brute strength would catch the Ant King off guard, ending the fight in an instant. His sheer physical strength guarantees total victory. Might Guy is one of the Naruto characters who can defeat the Ant King from Solo Leveling.

8) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake, the genius and skillful shinobi, would be able to defeat the Ant King from Solo Leveling in an effortless manner. His Sharingan can predict the actions of the Ant King, which makes its speed useless. His Lightning Blade could bypass its regeneration and deliver lethal damage.

Also, Kakashi's proficiency in executing more than one jutsu, such as advanced space-time techniques like Kamui, provides him with the upper hand in combat. His strategic mind would enable him to take advantage of the Ant King's vulnerabilities, securing a quick and decisive win. Kakashi Hatake is among the Naruto characters who can crush the Ant King.

9) Nagato

Nagato (Image via Pierrot)

Nagato, with his Rinnegan, has control over the Six Paths of Pain, which gives him six bodies with special abilities. His Chibaku Tensei jutsu would easily trap the Ant King, and his Shinra Tensei would annihilate him with sheer power.

Moreover, Nagato's control over the Deva Path enables him to exert gravity to crush his foes, rendering the Ant King's regeneration irrelevant against such measures. Nagato is among the Naruto characters that are able to pulverize the Ant King from Solo Leveling.

10) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha is a deadly shinobi with the ability to erase enemies with ease. His Kamui renders him intangible so that he cannot be hit by all of the Ant King's attacks. He can teleport and surprise the monster instantly. His Genjutsu can put the Ant King under an illusion, making him vulnerable.

With his destructive abilities and almost-invincible power, the Ant King has no chance. Obito Uchiha is among the Naruto characters that can annihilate the Ant King of Solo Leveling.

Final thoughts

The Ant King of Solo Leveling is a terrifying power, but when compared to the powerhouses of the Naruto world, his capabilities are rendered irrelevant. Madara, Naruto, Sasuke, and Obito have abilities that surpass the Ant King's strength and regenerative capabilities.

Whether it's Madara's Perfect Susanoo, Naruto's Baryon Mode, or Obito's Kamui, these Naruto characters possess the talent and destructive potential to destroy the Ant King instantly. Their god-like powers, coupled with their strategic intellects, ensure an easy victory over such a powerful opponent.

