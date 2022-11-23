Naruto: What did Pain say before destroying Konoha village? Explained

Naruto's popularity in the anime industry is not something to joke about. The series has gained an insane amount of fanbase since its anime adaptation from 1999 to 2017. During that time, millions of people got to experience some of the most memorable exchanges between heroes and antagonists.

One such event came in the first quarter of Naruto: Shippuden, when the series introduced arguably the most terrifying villain ever. He was named "Pain," who became the first primary antagonist in the sequel of the original series. The character intimidated the readers and the audience, all while destroying the protagonist's hometown in the process.

Fans of the show can recall the event even today, reflecting upon everything that happened during the extermination. The following article will touch on a similar topic, discussing Pain's words while he was on the rampage.

Pain's famous "Shinra Tensei" in Naruto and everything he said before destroying the Konoha village

Character developments in Naruto thrived a lot on backstories, which showcased the various struggles each endured coming into the current timeline. Pain was one of the three war orphans who joined the Akatsuki group. While multiple bodies under the same name implied a different appearance, the one controlling everything was someone called "Nagato".

Pain and Nagato (Image via Naruto)

His quest to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village came with the primary objective of obtaining Naruto and the Nine-Tailed Beasts. Just before completely nuking Konoha, Pain said the following words:

"Feel pain. Contemplate pain. Accept pain. Know pain. One who does not know pain cannot possibly understand true peace. I will never forget Yahiko's pain. And now, the world shall know pain. Shinra Tensei."

Shinra Tensei, also known as Almighty Push, is considered one of the strongest abilities of those who wield a Rinnegan. After casting, the user can manipulate repulsive force to push everything away, both matter and technique. In this case, it was the entirety of a village, starting from the middle, all the way to the borders.

Destruction of the Hidden Leaf Village (Image via Naruto)

The user can significantly increase its area-of-effect and overall strength based on the amount of Chakra used in this specific ability, while in effect, no form of attack can harm the user's body. Shinra Tensei's attack can pierce through any form of matter, including metal and stone.

The villain's other words included "pain" a lot, where he was referring to the unpleasant sensations of human beings, instead of himself in the third person. Pain's words followed two more short sentences, in which he justified his upcoming actions by guaranteeing peace to the whole world.

As mentioned earlier, the word "Pain" was given by Nagato, a war orphan with the ability of Rinnegan. While he controlled six corpses simultaneously with his power, one of the corpses was of his childhood friend, Yahiko.

Hence, while the words "Yahiko's pain" could mean a lot of things, the most logical deduction is Nagato's anger at the fact that Yahiko died without seeing the world at peace, which the latter fought for all his life.

