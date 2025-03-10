Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, the anime finally saw the S-Rank Hunters from Korea and Japan begin the fourth Jeju Island Raid. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 92-96, the animation studio made some alterations, which included some original scenes.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 saw Goto Ryuji challenge Sung Jinwoo to a fight after he saved Cha Hae-In from Kumamoto. Unfortunately, following some back and forth, the other Hunters were forced to shut down the fight. As for the Jeju Island Raid, everything was going as per the plan when a hidden boss appeared out of nowhere.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Lee Joohee received some original scenes in the anime

As fans must remember, Lee Joohee retired as a Hunter after the incident surrounding Kang Taeshik and the prisoners. However, as seen in the source material, Lee Joohee was part of the Hunter group stationed at the shore of Busan during the Jeju Island. While the manhwa never explained her return, A-1 Pictures added some original scenes to explain her decision.

As seen in the anime, Lee Joohee kept following the news surrounding the fourth Jeju Island Raid. Amidst that, when her mother commented that they should work properly while the Hunters worked hard to protect them, Joohee called up Song Chi-Yul, hoping to join the sentry squad.

Goto Ryuji's fight with Sung Jinwoo was slightly altered in the anime

As seen in the anime, similar to the source material, Goto Ryuji challenged Sung Jinwoo to a fight after witnessing him effortlessly stop Kumamoto. While the fight nearly followed the same pattern, it excluded the part that saw Jinwoo detect murderous intent from Goto Ryuji. In doing so, the anime eliminated signs of hostility from Goto.

In addition, the source material showed Goto Ryuji to be exhausted after fighting Sung Jinwoo. This scene was never added in the anime, meaning that A-1 Pictures wished to keep the difference between the two Hunters' strength a secret.

A Sung family original scene was added in the anime

As one might remember, unlike the manhwa that saw Sung Jinwoo's mother Park Kyung-Hye return home much later, in the anime, she had returned home right after she recovered from Eternal Slumber.

Hence, when Sung Jinwoo returns home after facing Goto Ryuji, he is greeted by his mother, Park Kyung-Hye, for the first time in four years. A-1 Pictures effectively used the family scene to depict why Sung Jinwoo chose not to join the Jeju Island Raid despite the opportunity to level up quite a bit.

Min Byung-Gyu's original scene was added in the anime

As Manhwa readers would know, Min Byung-Gyu joined the Jeju Island Raid at the last minute. However, the source material never explained why the S-Rank Hunter decided on this.

Fortunately, A-1 Pictures followed Byung-Gyu closely, depicting each moment that directed him to this decision. In the latest episode, Byung-Gyu saw some children playing Hunters vs. Monsters. While the anime didn't explain the S-Rank Hunter's thoughts, chances are he wanted to protect the children and their innocence.

In addition, the anime also showed Baek Yoonho and Min Byung-Gyu speaking to each other before boarding the helicopter and not after.

