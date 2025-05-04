Ufotable set to give Japanese fans a Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sneak peek in May 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Koyoharu Gotouge’s anime franchise announce the release of a new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sneak peek. Per the post, the trailer will be nearly exclusively screened at the end of the Mugen Train revival showings in Japanese theaters, set to begin on Friday, May 9.
As of this article’s writing, the only other confirmed showing of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sneak peek was at the franchise’s recent event in Yokohama on Saturday, May 3. While the franchise has yet to confirm whether or not the international Mugen Train revival screenings will have the sneak peek, fans aren’t hopeful that will be the case.
US Mugen Train revival screenings yet to confirm their showing of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sneak peek
Just five days after the Japanese premiere of the Mugen Train revival, the film will hit United States and Canadian theaters on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Tickets for the film’s North American theatrical return are already on sale. The film is confirmed to screen in 4K and has also revealed additional international release dates. However, what has yet to be confirmed is whether or not overseas fans will get a look at the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sneak peek.
As of this article’s writing, the official English X account for the franchise (@DemonSlayerUSA) has yet to post any news regarding the sneak peek. Given that international screenings for the film and its showing of the sneak peek in Japan is already confirmed, many are taking this to mean the preview will be a Japanese exclusive. While this has yet to be officially confirmed, currently available information would suggest this to be the case.
Also read: First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film announces September 2025 release dates in India, North America
The Mugen Train revival in Japan marks the start of a celebratory rerelease of all the franchise films in Japanese theaters. These films are being rereleased in Japan from April 4 through July 3, 2025, running for one week each in 33 theaters across Japan. This will lead into the official release of the first film of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy adapting the manga’s penultimate arc of the same name on Friday, July 18, 2025. International screenings begin in August 2025.
Final thoughts
While the news of a Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sneak–peek is certainly exciting, it becomes a moot point for non-Japanese fans after doing some digging. Although it’s certainly possible that overseas screenings will also give fans a look at the sneak peek, this has yet to be officially confirmed. Moreover, the lack of this news being shared on the official English X account for the franchise is equally disconcerting.
International fans are likewise expressing this frustration, with some even going as far as to accuse this difference in treatment being on purpose. Others are instead taking it as simply not being prioritized, or rather being an afterthought to the franchise’s domestic audience. While certainly understandable that Japanese citizens are at the forefront of the franchise’s plans, it’s difficult to justify the sneak peek’s hypothetical lack of international screenings.
Related links
- Demon Slayer: Why was Zenitsu awake in Infinity Castle? Explained
- All 12 Demon Slayer characters who'll die in the Infinity Castle arc, ranked chronologically
- 10 best anime movies to watch while waiting for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc trilogy