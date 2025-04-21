Demon Slayer: Mugen Train anime film confirms 4K version's North American release date

Monday, April 21, 2025 saw Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America officially announce the North American release date for the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train anime film’s 4K screenings. The film is set to return to theaters in Canada and the United States on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with tickets going on sale starting Wednesday, April 30.

The Demon Slayer: Mugan Train anime film’s 4K screenings will have both an English dubbed version, and the original Japanese audio with English subtitles as viewing options. Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America also released a new trailer specifically for the 4K re-release of the highly impactful and transformative film.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train anime film to screen in 4K on the road to Infinity Castle Arc film trilogy’s release

The return of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train anime film to North American theaters is part of the previously announced buildup for the Infinity Castle Arc film trilogy’s release. While the initial news didn’t confirm these rescreenings would be released internationally, this latest news suggests that will be the case. Likewise, fans can expect the Mugen Train’s North American re-release to be the first of several to follow it.

It was initially announced that the franchise’s previous 12 films, including its compilation films, would be re-released between April 4 and July 3, 2025 in Japan. The compilation films would run for one week each in 33 theaters across Japan, while the 4K version of the Mugen Train anime film would screen from May 9 to June 12, 2025 in Japan. The film will screen in 423 Japanese theaters and feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the new trilogy.

While the return of any franchise films to North American theaters beyond the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train anime film has yet to be confirmed, it’s likely that at least a few will be screened. The fact that the new film trilogy’s North American release date of September 12, 2025 is already confirmed further suggests this. The film will open in Japanese theaters on Friday, July 18 in a new franchise record of 443 screens throughout the country.

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train anime film is considered particularly influential to the anime medium for what has been colloquially dubbed the “Mugen Train effect.” Essentially, most anime films made by established franchises prior to its release were not considered canon to the main story. In the wake of Mugen Train’s release, several canon anime films have been produced with critical and financial success such as Jujutsu Kaisen 0,the Haikyu!! film, and more.

The Demon Slayer anime serves as the television/film anime adaptation of author Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016 and was serialized there until May 2020. The manga’s 205 chapters were collected into 23 compilation volumes, all of which are officially released in English.

