10 delinquent anime characters who are kind at heart

Delinquent anime characters often give off a rough and intimidating impression. They fight, disobey rules, and rebel against authority. But deep down, some of them have good morals and kind hearts. These are the kind who stand up for friends and silently bear others' burdens. Their goodness is not loud—it's in subtle gestures. They don't seek praise.

Most of them behave tough only to survive or to protect the weak. With time, their real nature is revealed. They're not bad, they're misunderstood. And when things get serious, they always do what is right. Here are the 10 delinquent anime characters who are good-hearted.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Kyoko Honda, Josuke, and 8 other delinquent anime characters

1) Kyoko Honda (Fruits Basket)

Kyoko Honda as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Kyoko Honda was a notorious delinquent in her youth, with a rebellious nature and violent behavior. She left home, had fights, and wandered around without purpose. But deep down within, she was a lonely little girl who wanted to be loved and counted for. After she had become a mother, all that vanished.

She transformed into a compassionate, wise, and deeply empathetic individual. She raised her daughter with love and understanding, using her own experiences of making mistakes to assist others. Her kindness became her strength, subtly touching everyone she encountered. She is one of the kind-hearted delinquent anime characters.

2) ⁠Manjiro Sano (Tokyo Revengers)

Manjiro Sano as seen in anime (Image via Liden Films)

Manjiro Sano is the head of Tokyo Manji Gang, admired for his strength, fearlessness, and carefree smile. Yet behind that image, he is a true friend who prefers peace over violence. He battles not because of hate, but to keep the people close to him safe.

His gentleness is apparent in how he attempts to take everyone's hurt upon himself, blaming himself at times for everyone's pain. He hopes for a better tomorrow, even if it will cost him his sense of self. Manjiro Sano is one of the good-hearted delinquent anime characters.

3) Tatsumi Oga (Beelzebub)

Tatsumi Oga as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot Plus)

Tatsumi Oga is a delinquent in high school who beats various gangs mercilessly. He is irresponsible and quick-tempered. When he is charged with taking care of a baby, he doesn't bail.

Instead, he takes it seriously and does all he can to protect the child. His behavior indicates that deep down, he genuinely cares. He is among the delinquent anime characters who are good inside.

4) Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Yusuke Urameshi as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Yusuke Urameshi is a high school delinquent who loves to skip school, fight, and be a general troublemaker. But even with that tough shell, he has a heart full of selflessness and loyalty. He sacrificed his life to save a child he did not even know, demonstrating his instinct to protect others.

He loves his friends dearly and will fight anyone who harms them. His temper is short, but his heart is full of compassion. He is one of the delinquent anime characters who cares for others.

5) Aoi Todo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Aoi Todo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Aoi Todo is loud, combative, and fixated on battling powerful opponents. His behavior and attitude cause him to resemble a rowdy, mischievous one. He engages in fights with individuals randomly and talks aggressively. Simultaneously, he values friendship and loyalty. He admires toughness, not only in physical strength but in character as well.

Once he trusts an individual, he stands by them without fail. He's protective, considerate in his way, and always there when it counts. Aoi Todo is one of the delinquent anime characters who protects and cares for others.

6) Metal Bat (One Punch Man)

Metal Bat as seen in anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Metal Bat resembles your average hot-headed delinquent—school uniform, slicked-back hair, and a bad attitude. He resolves conflicts through violence and never backs down, regardless of how powerful the opponent is. But under his tough exterior lies someone immensely devoted and compassionate.

He's extremely defensive of his younger sister and genuinely concerned about civilians in combat situations. His morals and sense of duty are stronger than his temper. This places him among the delinquent anime characters who are good at heart.

7) ⁠Ryu Yamada (Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches)

Ryu Yamada as seen in anime (Image via Liden Films)

Ryu Yamada's rough demeanor keeps others at a distance, but beneath that, he has a very caring and faithful personality. He does not hold back in defending those who get bullied and never refuses to help others, even if it gets him into trouble.

His eagerness to learn about people, keep their secrets, and care for them emotionally reflects his true nature. Ryu Yamada is one of the delinquent anime characters who are compassionate.

8) ⁠Eikichi Onizuka (Great Teacher Onizuka)

⁠Eikichi Onizuka as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot

Eikichi Onizuka is an ex-gang member with a loud mouth, short temper, and no filter. He looks like someone who would be the last to trust with responsibility. But he cares for his students more than anything else, and wants them to have better lives.

He has unorthodox approaches, but his heart is always in the right place. He stands up for the weak, assists troubled teenagers, and never judges people for their past.

9) Josuke Higashikata (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Josuke Higashikata as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Josuke Higashikata has the look of a classic delinquent—flashy, tall, and eager to throw down if someone insults his hair. But beneath his tough exterior lies a kind and devoted individual.

He goes out of his way to cure others with his Stand, even those who were just his foes. He is respectful of his mother, defends strangers, and has a strong sense of justice. He is one of the delinquent anime characters who has a pure heart.

10) Takemichi Hanagaki (Tokyo Revengers)

Takemichi Hanagaki as seen in anime (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi Hanagaki is a shy delinquent who constantly throws himself into danger to save others. He is not strong in battles, but his sense of responsibility and loyalty drive him to defend his friends at all costs.

He tends to blame himself whenever something goes wrong and does everything in his power to repair the future of the people he cares about. His motives are never selfish, they are always driven by a desire to assist. Takemichi is among the delinquent anime characters who are good-hearted.

Final thoughts

Delinquent anime characters such as Kyoko and Yusuke can come across as tough, but their actions are louder than their appearance. They fight not to dominate, but for people they care about.

Whether Onizuka's teaching troubled students or Manjiro managing his gang, they always show how kind they are inside. They teach that strength isn’t just about fists, it's also in the heart. Behind each tough face, there's a story that's worth knowing.

