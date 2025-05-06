Dandadan season 2 reveals new trailer ahead of premiere

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Piece of Magic Entertainment released a new trailer for Dandadan season 2. The anime is set to release its first three episodes with an exclusive interview as a movie titled Dandadan: Evil Eye, ahead of the television anime's return.

Dandadan, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since April 2021. Science Saru later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation, which premiered its first season in Fall 2024. The second season is set to air in Summer 2025.

Dandadan season 2 unveils new trailer featuring Okarun vs. Evil Eye

On May 6, the international theatrical distribution company Piece of Magic Entertainment released a new trailer for Dandadan season 2.

The trailer opens with scenes from the first season, where Okarun and Jiji investigate the hollow wall at Jiji's place. Upon breaking the wall, they find a room filled with talismans. Meanwhile, Momo, who is using the hot springs, is confronted by a group of men.

Okarun as seen in the Dandadan season 2 anime (Image via Science Saru)

The trailer then switches its focus to the new scenes from the upcoming season. The Cursed House can be seen lifted into the air by a snake-like monster. Momo and Okarun try to investigate the matter, which is when the Evil Eye takes over Jiji's body and attacks them.

The Evil Eye is certain that Momo and Okarun won't be able to escape the house and attack Momo. This is when Okarun is shown going full throttle by Turbo Granny's powers to fight Evil Eye. Unfortunately, the fight isn't going to be that easy, as the Evil Eye is set to dominate the fight against Okarun. Amid this, while the Evil Eye is targeting Momo, she remains adamant about saving Jiji.

Dandadan season 2 unveils movie's international release dates

Evil Eye as seen in the Dandadan season 2 anime (Image via Science Saru)

Dandadan season 2 is set to premiere its first three episodes alongside an exclusive interview with the co-directors Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora, all presented as a movie called Dandadan: Evil Eye in theaters worldwide.

The international release dates for the anime movie are as follows:

May 30: Asia via Muse

June 6: North America via GKIDS, Australia & New Zealand via Sugoi Co

June 7: Europe via ADN

June 4 - 8: Italy

June 10: Germany & Austria

Fans may need to follow the respective national film distributors' social media pages for a better idea about the movie's theatrical release.

