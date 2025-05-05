Black Clover could finally reveal the hidden truth behind the Grimoires

Following Black Clover's previous chapter that saw Asta and Yuno deal a major blow to Lucius Zogratis, the latest chapters saw the Paladin return to battle with a new form. While he was keen on showing the world the advent of the Wizard Emperor, he was more focused on finalizing his new Ultra-Gargantuan spell.

As per Lucius Zogratis, he had sent out his clones to fight the Magic Knights, during which he was busy connecting with all the Grimoire Towers using his new spell. While the grimoire towers have a lore, Lucius Zogratis's explanation confirmed another lore the series had previously hinted at on numerous occasions. The chances are the manga might finally indulge in the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Lucius Zogratis's explanation of his new spell confirms God's existence in Black Clover

Hage Village Church as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans must remember, the Black Clover manga has hinted at God's existence on numerous occasions. Evidently, Asta and Yuno were raised in a church, meaning that the Father and Sister Lily prayed to some God. However, the series never explored the God they were devoted to, nor unveiled their name

However, this wasn't the case for the Underwater Sea Temple, as the citizens from that region worshipped the Sea God. They even mistook Noelle Silva to be the same due to her magical power to use the Sea Dragon's Roar spell.

Noelle Silva as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, Vanessa Enoteca was once shown speaking about the Gods of Fate. Unfortunately, not a lot about them was explored in the anime. Lastly, as per the Hino Country's history, the five-headed dragon was previously sealed away by a heavenly maiden.

Such clues hinted that Gods did exist in Black Clover's lore, it's just that they never became much plot-relevant. However, the same does not seem to be the case for the manga's future, as Lucius Zogratis unearthed another lore surrounding the Gods in the series.

Grimoire Towers as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As explained by Lucius Zogratis, his new Ultra-Gargantuan spell allowed him to link with all of the Clover Kingdom's Grimoire Towers. Since humans were born into this world, the land had been studded with towers that housed grimoires. According to Lucius Zogratis, these grimoires were wisdom granted by the Gods that amplified humans' natural magic, further enhancing their spells.

So, when mages die, the grimoires return to the Grimoire Towers that bestowed them. Lucius's new spell effectively linked him to all the Grimoire Towers, connecting all the wisdom the human race received from the Gods and developed.

Paladins as seen in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

These newly unveiled revelations suggest that Gods exist in the Black Clover universe. However, it is yet to be seen whether manga creator Yuki Tabata will explore them further in the series. Fans can only hope that, with the Paladins becoming stronger, the series will introduce divine powers using which the Magic Knights can defeat the evolved Paladins.

