Latest My Hero Academia one-shot confirms Deku's new title, Bakugo's current rank, and more

With the release of My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi released a final one-shot epilogue chapter for the manga focused on Eri. However, amidst this, the mangaka revealed new details about Deku and Bakugo after the events in the previous epilogue chapter.

As fans must remember, after Deku lost his One For All Quirk, Bakugo and his friends commissioned a project, which allowed Deku to become a hero again. Despite the opportunity, Deku remained a teacher and started doing hero work part-time. While this development disappointed some fans, the latest revelations made in the latest one-shot chapter should leave them more than satisfied.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia's latest epilogue chapter unveils new information on Deku and Bakugo

Eri as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book was released in Japan on Friday, May 2, 2025. To the fans' surprise, the fan book featured another epilogue one-shot chapter, this time focused on Eri.

A grown-up Eri visits Shota Aizawa, Present Mic, and now Vice-Principal All Might in U.A. High School's Faculty Room with some sweet buns. She wished to speak with Deku about her musical performance. Unfortunately, he had seemingly finished his work and set off to do some hero work.

Shota Aizawa as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

The television in the faculty room then started broadcasting a news report on Pro Hero Rankings. The news reporter started talking about Deku.

Since that fateful day, even after losing his One For All Quirk, Deku continued to inspire the people by embodying the ultimate hero. Fortunately, with the help of his new armor, he can now take to the skies once again as a Pro Hero. He is still a teacher at U.A. High School and is juggling a hectic schedule. Nevertheless, he has been achieving astounding feats and receiving thunderous applause.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, the news reporter unveiled Deku's new hero title and ranking. As revealed by her, Deku's new title was the "One For All Hero." As for his Pro Hero Rankings, Deku had skyrocketed to No. 4 with unprecedented hype.

In addition, the manga also revealed Katsuki Bakugo's new Pro Hero Ranking. As revealed in the previous epilogue chapter, Bakugo debuted at Pro Hero Rank No.4. Unfortunately, his rank later dropped to 15th due to his attitude and demeanor. Fortunately, his rank did not stay low for too long. As revealed by the news report, Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight took a massive leap by climbing up to the No. 5 spot in the Pro Hero Rankings.

The manga's epilogue chapter also showed fans Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki jumping across buildings while bantering with each other. Eri, Aizawa, Present Mic, and All Might watched them on in admiration. Seeing Deku do his best on television, Eri wished to do the same with her upcoming musical performance.

