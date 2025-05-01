Link Click season 3 trailer breakdown: Jae Lee is introduced as the narrative connects to Bridon Arc's mysteries

Link Click season 3 finally released a teaser trailer on April 30, 2025, confirming the installment's 2026 debut. The latest promotional video also introduced a new character named Jae Lee — a sergeant from the Bridon Crime Agency — who will play a vital role in the franchise's next segment.

Aside from season 2, the short video was embedded with references from the franchise's prequel, titled Link Click: Bridon Arc. As a result, the teaser trailer suggests that Link Click season 3 will be closely connected to the prequel's narrative and unravel the mysteries that the installment left to be explored.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Link Click: Bridon Arc and Link Click season 2.

Latest Link Click season 3 trailer focuses on Jae Lee's investigations and intentions

Link Click season 3 trailer breakdown

The new Link Click season 3 trailer was revealed by the franchise's official X account and Bilibili on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to celebrate the show's fourth anniversary. According to the video, the third installment will be released in 2026. However, an exact date will be revealed later.

The cryptic promotional clip begins with someone looking at several case files, and news bits connected to the disappearances of Chris Wang (Wang Qing), Xia Fei and a model, and the missing corpse of Vein. Interestingly, the files include news reports featuring Liu Min and Li Tianchen.

Jae Lee locates the Time Booth Studio in the trailer (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)

The Link Click season 3 trailer then reveals Jae Lee, an investigating officer (Sergeant) from Bridon Crime Agency, attending a call from a mysterious figure, presumably Vein. The sergeant addresses the person on the other side of the call as "Sir," and is glad to know that they are alive.

Jae Lee speculates that something serious must have happened for the person to call him while he's on vacation. At this moment, the other person relays information to Jae Lee, who assures them that he will catch "them" (most probably referring to Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang here) soon.

Liu Xiao's tattoo and the word Bahati in the investigation boards (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)

The new Link Click season 3 trailer then shows Jae Lee logging into his official crime agency profile to search for Guidu. As soon as he does, a visual of the Time Photo Booth appears on screen. Jae Lee then looks forward to the new case at Guido. What's more, his eyes momentarily change color, confirming that he's a supernatural ability user like Xiaoshi, Guang, Liu Xiao, and others.

Although the trailer is only 45-50 seconds long, it contains an abundance of references from the Bridon Arc and season 2. It's evident that the plot of Link Click season 3 will be heavily based on the events from the Bridon Arc. Yet, before that, the trailer subtly showcases a detail that makes one wonder about Jae Lee's intentions.

The case related to the disappearance of Vein's corpse (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)

As the trailer begins, fans can see a symbol akin to Liu Xiao's tattoo, with the text "Must find them" added next to it. This detail suggests that Jae Lee might not yet know about Liu Xiao's actual identity, and is searching for him. This detail perhaps negates his affiliation with Xiao. In the same visual, fans can see the word "Bahati."

Since it refers to the language school where Cheng Xiaoshi's father, Cheng Weimin, taught and Liu Xiao was enquiring about him in Bridon Arc, there's a possibility that Link Click season 3 may explore Liu Xiao's connection to Bahati. Furthermore, the newspaper cutouts in this segment cryptically hide the phrase, "Who Is." It may refer to "Who is (Liu Xiao's tattoo)," Who is Bahati," or both.

Xia Fei, Jack, Liu Min, and others in the teaser (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)

At any rate, this hidden detail suggests that Liu Xiao could be working for Bahati. However, no concrete evidence is available to support this statement. Besides this, Link Click season 3 trailer shows Wang Qing, Vein, Xia Fei, Jack, Emma, Liu Min, and Li Tianchen on newspaper boards.

This might imply that Jae Lee and the Bridon Crime Agency are looking into their cases. Additionally, one of the newspaper boards states: Models keep going missing. This could imply that more models besides Xia Fei and Jack have disappeared. However, it's interesting that the Crime Agency in Bridon is investigating the cases related to Li Tianchen, Liu Min, and Emma.

Wang Qing aka Chris Wang's disappearance (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)

Yet, the major highlight of the Link Click season 3 trailer has to be Jae Lee, the sergeant from the Bridon Crime Agency. The PV strongly hints that Jae Lee is associated with Vein. In other words, the unknown caller must have been Vein, who contacted Jae Lee after miraculously reviving from death.

As fans would remember, Vein went missing from the autopsy bed in the Bridon Arc. The final seconds of the prequel saw Vein widely open his eyes. Moreover, he must have contacted Jae Lee to have him catch Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang in Guido. Now, the major question remains: Is Jae Lee a friend or a foe?

Jae Lee, as seen in Link Click season 3 teaser trailer (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)

From the trailer, it seems like Jae Lee might become an enemy to Xiaoshi and Guang, simply the way he located the Time Photo Booth. However, it's also possible that he may join Xiaoshi and Guang's side after learning about their situation. Firstly, Xiaoshi and Guang don't have a key mentor figure yet.

On the other hand, they already have many antagonistic figures to be wary of. It doesn't make sense for Link Click season 3 to add another antagonist to the mix, as it would only make Guang and Xiaoshi's lives difficult. Therefore, Jae Lee could end up becoming an ally to the main duo in season 3.

Conclusion

Link Click season 3 trailer has hyped up the release of the franchise's third installment with new mysteries. Jae Lee's character introduction has further enriched the narrative, as he's planning to hunt down Xiaoshi and Guang on an unknown caller's orders.

Moreover, the latest trailer has suggested Liu Xiao's connections to Bahati. As such, he could be more threatening than what fans had initially imagined him to be. Yet, most importantly, the Link Click season 3 trailer confirmed that the story will continue the events from the prequel and season 2's ending, and show Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi's next set of challenges.

