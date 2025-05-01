Uglymug, Epicfighter anime announces July 2025 release date with PV

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the official staff for Uglymug, Epicfighter anime streamed a new commercial promotional video and announced the show's July 6, 2025, debut date. At the same time, the anime's staff revealed the broadcast details.

Uglymug, Epicfighter anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous light novel series, written by Ryo Hiromatsu and illustrated by Akira Banpai. The series was originally commenced as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. It also has a manga adaptation with Osamu Kozuki's illustrations. The manga has been serialized on Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine since 2017.

Uglymug, Epicfighter anime's new PV reveals the July 6, 2025, debut date

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Uglymug, Epicfighter anime unveiled a commercial promotional video. According to the short clip, the Isekai anime will be released on July 6, 2025.

As per the broadcast details, Uglymug, Epicfighter anime will air its episodes every Sunday at 11:30 pm JST, from July 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX. Additional details concerning the broadcast and digital distribution will be revealed at a later date.

The latest promotional video focuses on Shigeru Yoshioka, the protagonist, looking at the mirror and realizing that he has been transported to another world. The short video shows Shigeru showcasing his strength. In addition to Shigeru, the PV features his friends, Seiji, Seika, and Rizu.

Shigeru and Seiji in the PV (Image via White Fox)

Uglymug, Epicfighter anime stars Junichi Suwabe as Shigeru Yoshioka, a shut-in boy who transports to an Isekai world. Other cast members include Maaya Uchida as Rizu, Kento Shiraishi as Seiji, and Konomi Inagaki as Seika. More cast members will be disclosed in the future.

Toshiyuki Sone directs the fantasy anime at White Fox, with Kenta Ihara in charge of the series scripts and composition. Wosamu Kouzuki is listed as the original character designer, with Miki Matsumoto using those designs for animation.

Nozomi Shitara is the show's photography director, while Kumiko Taniguchi is in charge of the special effects. Yoshiki Matsumara is the art director, while Satoko Kimura is the color designer. The other main staff member is Ryo Kawasaki, the music composer.

A brief synopsis of Uglymug, Epicfighter anime

Based on the original light novel series written by Ryo Hiromatsu, the anime centers on Shigeru Yoshioka, an awkward boy who doesn't like to go outside his house. One day, he finds a way to another world. As he enters the new realm, a status screen appears, instructing him to select his abilities.

Interestingly, Shigeru sacrifices his appearance to acquire superhuman powers. In the new world, Shigeru encounters various challenges and meets decent people. As such, the series will explore the male protagonist's second life in an Isekai world.

