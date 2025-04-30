The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess manga ends

The latest issue of Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan magazine published the final chapter of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess manga series on Friday, April 25, 2025. The latest Monthly Big Gangan, which was the year’s fifth issue overall, officially confirmed this and announced that the manga’s fourth and final compilation volume will ship in summer 2025.
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess manga adaptation was written and illustrated by the original light novels’ author and illustrator, Kotei Kobayashi and Riichu, respectively. The pair’s original light novels began serialization in January 2020 under SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint, and are still ongoing today.
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess manga officially ends after three-plus years of serialization
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess manga is likely best recognized by fans for its relation to the October 2023 television anime series of the same name. Animated by Project No. 9 studios, directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa, and written by Keeiichiro Ochi, the 12-episode anime series was streamed internationally on HIDIVE as it aired weekly in Japan. HIDIVE streamed the series in both its original Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub.
As of this article’s writing, none of the manga adaptations' three currently released compilation volumes have been officially released or announced for release in English. The original light novels currently have 13 compilation volumes, of which eight are currently and officially available in English. A ninth volume is slated for English release in July 2025, with Yen Press licensing the light novels for release in English.
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess manga is published in English by Square Enix via the publisher’s digital Manga UP! Global platform. The platform describes the series:
“Though she was born into a prestigious vampire family, Terakomari Gandesblood, or Komari, is unable to use magic because she refuses to drink blood. After having chosen the life of a professional shut-in, a maid named Villhaze suddenly appears and informs Komari that she has been chosen as the newest General of the Moolnight Empire's Seventh Battalion (comprising solely of mutinous ruffians)!
Follow the slapstick struggles of a heroine who takes full advantage of her dumb luck to get out dire situations! Based on the light novel series of the same name.”
While the television anime series was fairly popular both domestically in Japan and internationally, a second season has not been announced as of this article’s writing. There have also been no verifiable rumors from credible sources that allege any sequel series news. Likewise, Project No. 9 also has several titles reportedly in production, such as the rumored Senpai Is an Otokonoko sequel. With this in mind, it seems a second season is unlikely anytime soon.
