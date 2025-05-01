New Lupin III anime film receives prequel in June 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 saw the franchise’s official website announce that the upcoming new Lupin III anime film will receive a new anime prequel premiering on Friday, June 20, 2025. The prequel, officially titled Lupin the IIIrd: Zenigata to Futari no Lupin (Zenigata and the Two Lupins), will stream on various services in Japan starting on Friday, June 20.

Also revealed alongside this release information for the prequel was its tagline, a key visual, and still images from the prequel itself. The prequel’s main staff was also confirmed, and its story was teased. The upcoming net anime prequel will premiere in Japan just one week before the new Lupin III anime film on Friday, June 27, 2025.

New Lupin III anime film’s prequel hits Japanese streaming services just one week before film’s theatrical release

The key visual for the new Lupin III anime film’s prequel features titular protagonist Arsene Lupin III, as well as inspector Koichi Zenigata. The visual’s tagline reads “What was stolen was your own identity…,” which is presumably the tagline for the prequel overall given its title. The stills shared primarily feature Lupin and Zenigata likewise; however, characters such as Lupin’s sidekick Daisuke Jigen are also featured.

The prequel features returning cast and staff from previous franchise entries. Director Takeshi Koike, scriptwriter Yuya Takahashi, and composer James Shimoji are the most notable members. All three are also working on the upcoming film in the same roles, with Katsuhito Ishii serving as creative adviser. TMS Entertainment is credited with production and writing, with TOHO NEXT distributing. The film’s theme song is “The IIIRD Eye,” performed by rock band B’z.

The prequel is described as a “hard action” net anime which focuses primarily on Inspector Zenigata, Lupin’s nemesis and former ally at one time. The story begins with Zenigata inspecting an explosive terrorist attack in a “Roviet Union” airport, with Lupin dubbed the prime suspect. However, he maintains his innocence after Zenigata apprehends him, with the inspector quickly realizing that there may be more than one Lupin involved.

The new Lupin III anime film is fully titled Lupin the IIIrd The Movie: Fujimi no Ketsuzoku, and will follow Lupin and his team hunting treasure on a mysterious unmarked island. According to the film’s staff, it will be the first new 2D feature-length anime film for the franchise in nearly 30 years. While several franchise films have been released in that time, they were either crossovers, not considered feature-length, or utilized 3D CGI animation.

The media franchise originally began with the original Lupin III manga published in Futabasha’s Weekly Manga Action seinen manga magazine in from August 1967 to May 1969. The series was created, written, and illustrated by Monkey Punch, which is the pen name for the late Kazuhiko Kato, who passed away in April 2019.

