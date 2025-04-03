New Lupin III anime film reveals June 2025 release date and more

Thursday, April 3, 2025 saw the official website for the new Lupin III anime film officially reveal its Japanese theatrical release date of Friday, June 27, 2025 alongside a trailer and more. The new film for the franchise is officially titled Lupin the IIIrd The Movie: Fujimo no Ketsuzoku, or Immortal Bloodline.

The aforementioned trailer for the new Lupin III anime film also revealed and previewed the film’s theme song, titled “The IIIRD Eye” and performed by rock band B’z. A key visual was also released, featuring the titular thief and his typical team presumably running away from their latest crime scene.

New Lupin III anime film to follow titular thief and his allies seeking treasure on a mysterious unmarked island

The trailer for the new Lupin III anime film begins with the franchise’s logo as scenes from previous films and television anime series play. Focus then shifts to Daisuke Jigen and Lupin seemingly escaping a crime scene before they and several other characters receive what appear to be calling cards. Focus then seemingly shifts to the events on the mysterious island where the movie is set, with Lupin and his crew making enemies and allies alike.

Kanichi Kurita is voicing the titular thief Arsene Lupin III, and is joined by Akio Otsuka as Daisuke Jigen, Daisuke Namikawa as Goemon Ishikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro as Fujiko Mine, and last but not least Koichi Yamadera as Inspector Zenigata. All of them are reprising their roles from previous franchise projects. It is expected that additional cast for the film’s new characters will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Takeshi Koike is returning to the franchise to direct the new Lupin III anime film at Telecom Animation Film, with Yuya Takahashi also returning to write the film’s screenplay. James Shimoji also returns to the franchise to compose the music, with Katsuhito Ishii also returning as creative adviser. TMS Entertainment is credited with production and writing, while TOHO NEXT will distribute the film.

Per staff, the upcoming film will be the first new 2D feature-length anime film in the franchise since 1996’s Lupin III: Dead or Alive. While other franchise anime projects like Jigen’s Gravestone, Goemon’s Blood Spray, and Fujiko Mine’s Lie have screened in theaters, they weren’t feature-length films. 2019’s Lupin III THE FIRST was fully CG animated, and 2013’s Lupin III vs. Detective Conan The Movie and 2023’s Lupin III vs. Cat’s Eye were crossovers.

Mangaka Monkey Punch, real name Kazuhiko Kato, began the franchise with its original manga series, which began serialization in Futabasha’s Weekly Manga Action in August 1967. The manga ran until May 1969, but was followed by the Shin Lupin III manga in June 1977. Since then, several other manga series and other franchise projects have been made, including the latest anime film.

