10 anime characters like Seiko from Dandadan

Seiko of Dandadan is a typical character who represents almost everything that makes anime wonderful. As a major supporting character, her fiery personality, sharp wit, and unwavering loyalty to those she cares about make her unforgettable. The balance between Seiko's strong yet quirky character creates a chemistry that fans of all ages can totally connect with.

So, those who favor Seiko's magnificent traits have a gazillion anime characters with her energetic vivacity and fierce loyalty. These anime characters like Seiko, imprint the soul with their protective instincts, captivating other traits, and competent fighting skills. Here are 10 anime characters who embody Seiko's essence and strike a similar impactful presence.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Tsunade Senju, Fujiko Mine, and 8 other anime characters like Seiko

1) Tsunade Senju (Naruto)

Trending

Tsunade Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade can be perfectly compared to Seiko as a major character who mends power with a warm heart. As one of the legendary Sannins, she combines the role of a master healer with that of a powerful fighter. Her strong will, determination, sensibility, and instinct to protect her village resonate with Seiko's protective nature, like many other aspects of their dual interaction.

Beneath an intimidating exterior, Tsunade is also capable of humor and possesses real human emotion, akin to Seiko. For fans of anime characters like Seiko, it would be easy to like Tsunade for her ability to balance her very own personal struggles with the responsibility she has for others.

2) Fujiko Mine (Lupin the Third)

Fujiko Mine (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Fujiko is a strong and very charismatic character with a cunning and charming personality just like Seiko's. Fujiko has been engaging in a lot of game-playing throughout the Lupin the Third series, where she finds herself in incredible situations that require wheeling and dealing.

Just like Seiko, she has a certain air of undeniable magnetism that is sure to enthrall viewers as she shows her intelligence and independence. Fujiko has two vertices in her character, her charm and the way she can put it to good use and take advantage of even the brightest mind. Her mix of charm and intellect makes her character align with anime characters like Seiko.

3) Revy (Black Lagoon)

Revy (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Revy's personality is blunt and intense, very much corresponding with Seiko's fiery spirit. One of the lead characters in Black Lagoon, Revy is a fierce combatant and sharp-tongued, there is no need for any other. Behind her tough exterior lies a multi-layered sentiment with deep vulnerability, reflecting Seiko's layered nature.

Revy's journey through the chaotic underworld of Black Lagoon reveals her adaptability and resilience. Her willingness to confront danger head-on and her loyalty to those she trusts resonate deeply with fans of anime characters like Seiko.

4) Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)

Ryuki Matoi (Image via Studio Trigger)

Admirably, Ryuko is a character who resonates with swarms of fans of anime from all walks of life, for instance, Seiko. Ryuko is as much the protagonist of Kill la Kill because of her strong sense of justice and sheer intent on finding the truth. The wit, bravery, and heart she displays are as much a feature of her personality as Seiko's energetic presence.

Ryuko is self-reflecting and has her share of obstacles and successes before fine-tuning herself into what she has built with her allies. Her brave personality and spirited approach to life make her a perfect match for fans of anime characters like Seiko.

5) Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via Mappa Studio)

Nobara's strong-willed persona and a fighter's tendency to hold up against her opponents is remarkably like that of Seiko's. A major character in Jujutsu Kaisen, Nobara balances out her powerful sense of a determined personality with dry humor and relatability. She highly values a strong sense of camaraderie when it comes to her friends, and she fights for them, an attribute that connects perfectly to Seiko's ideals.

Nobara's lines have become part of pop culture, impressing itself onto the viewers. Fans of anime characters like Seiko will appreciate Nobara's ability to combine elegance with ferocity, mirroring Seiko's unique blend of style and strength.

6) Kyouka Sakura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Kyouka Sakura (Image via Shaft Studio)

Kyouko's role as a character with an exterior that appears to be tough and her heart-throbbing motivations make her very much like Seiko. In this way, it reflects Kyouko's existence as one of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica heroines and her deep, compassionate journey in which she has the will to protect others.

The sacrifices made by Kyouko, thus shining light on her intricate relationships with many other magical girls, emphasize her depth as a character. Fans of anime characters like Seiko will appreciate Kyouko's ability to navigate a harsh world while staying true to her core values.

7) Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell)

Motoko Kusanagi (Image via Production I.G.)

Motoko, the iconic lead in Ghost in the Shell, is equal to Seiko in terms of brains and battleground expertise. Motoko in a futuristic, cyberpunk world acts as a foil to Seiko with her ability to lead and adapt, though several timeless qualities overlap these two fascinating characters.

Motoko's speculations, on questions of the self and humanity, add genuine depth to her indelible characterization as an ideal foil. The perfect contrast with her dynamic personality makes her an ideal counterpart to anime characters like Seiko.

8) Yoruichi Shihoin (Bleach)

Yoruichi Shihouin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yoruichi possesses the qualities of speed, cleverness, and strength, making her an apt finalist against Seiko. Yoruichi, one of the leading characters in Bleach, is expressed during the serious moments in contrast to her other character, an energetic and playful person who devotedly protects her friends and allies. Such duality equates to Seiko, who blends humor and fierce determination.

Fans of anime characters like Seiko will find Yourichi's unique blend of wisdom and charm which ensures that she stands out, much like Seiko does in Dandadan.

9) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via Mappa Studio)

Similar to Seiko, Mikasa is a warrior of great skill with unwavering loyalty. She is one of the protagonists in Attack on Titan and fights her own brand of battles to protect Eren. Just like Seiko's unwavering spirit, her calm yet commanding demeanor will further reinforce the connection between the two.

While Mikasa pivots on a delicate balance between protecting Eren and humanity, Seiko unlocks future potential through uncomfortable struggles. Fans of anime characters like Seiko will appreciate this balance between duty and emotion.

10) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill)

Esdeath (Image via Whitefox Studio)

Esdeath's amazing presence, strength, and aura make her resonate with the bold, brave Seiko. While the fighting role of this madwoman is what gives her special attention, her more or less seductive magnetism and layered motivations draw parallels to Seiko's multifaceted character rest beautifully together.

Esdeath dominates situations in a way reminiscent of Seiko's own commanding presence. Her combination of power and vulnerability should sound quite familiar to fans of anime characters like Seiko.

Final thoughts

Seiko was conceived with a strong personality and a commanding presence in Dandadan which makes her extremely interesting. For fans who appreciate anime characters like Seiko, each of these characters embodies courage, charisma, and depth, ensuring that there will always be a fresh new character for us to discover and adore in the realm of anime.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback