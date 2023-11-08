Will there ever be a Kill la Kill season 2? Series' continuation possibilities, explored

Kill la Kill season 2 is a topic that the anime community brings up every couple of months, but the truth is that it most likely won't happen. Studio Trigger captured lightning in a bottle when they made this anime-only series back in 2013, mainly because of the stellar animation and the incredible fighting choreographies. However there isn't much else to tell about Ryuko's story. Financial issues are another factor as well.

Considering that the series is celebrating 10 years in 2023, it would make sense for fans to ask if this is the right time for Trigger to announce Kill la Kill season 2. However, while a lot of anime fans would enjoy that prospect, the truth of the matter is that a second season is way more complicated when there isn't a manga to adapt.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kill la Kill.

Why a Kill la Kill season 2 isn't likely at the moment

Expand Tweet

The main reason why Kill la Kill season 2 isn't very likely at the moment is because of the studio that created it, Studio Trigger. For those who don't know, Trigger has built a niche of sorts by creating several anime-only series, with Edgerunners being one of their latest hits. And while this can come with a major financial upside, it makes situations like Kill la Kill all the riskier.

Since this anime was a Trigger creation, they have to cover all the expenses for the new season, and while there is a possibility of making a lot of money, there are also major risks. A studio like Trigger, while successful, can't afford to make a heavy financial investment in an anime like this one and have it be a failure, because it could be a massive detriment for them.

It's also worth pointing out that the end of the first season finished on a high note and didn't have any major plot points unresolved. So the possibility of Kill la Kill season 2 is even more unlikely since there aren't a lot of paths to develop the story, as everything was resolved.

If a season 2 does happen, it would require a new plot to be developed from scratch and that perhaps wouldn't be of everybody's liking.

The premise and appeal of the story

Expand Tweet

Ryuko Matoi is a schoolgirl who goes from one academy to another in search of the person responsible for killing her father. This eventually leads her to the Honnouji Academy, where she has a clash with the leader of the student council president, Satsuki Kiryuin. However, Ryuko also learns a lot more about what happened to her father in the process.

The jest of Kill la Kill is that characters can gain special abilities through the clothes they wear, which, of course, leads to a lot of cool and hilarious situations. The series is a combination of multiple anime genres, including shonen, magical girl, ecchi, and even comedy, making for a very flexible series.

At 24 episodes and with an OVA, the series doesn't overstay its welcome and offers a very fun yet compelling journey.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

It is very unlikely that Kill la Kill season 2 will be announced any time soon. Studio Trigger managed to capture something very entertaining with this series and it would be fun to see a second season of Ryuko's adventures.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.