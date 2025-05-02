One Punch Man season 3 unveils visuals for Nyaan and Overgrown Pochi

On Friday, May 2, 2025, One Punch Man season 3 unveiled the character visual for Dragon-level mysterious beings Nyaan and Overgrown Pochi. Ryosuke Shirakawa and Shinjiro Kuroda drew the new illustrations for the anime's upcoming season.

One Punch Man season 3 released a special announcement video in February 2024. Since then, J.C.Staff has released new hero visuals on the first Friday of every month, followed by a trailer. Now that all hero visuals have been released, the anime has begun releasing monster visuals.

One Punch Man season 3 unveils two new monster visuals

Overgrown Pochi as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

On Friday, May 2, 2025, the official sources for the One Punch Man anime released the monster visuals for the Dragon-level mysterious beings Nyaan and Overgrown Pochi.

When J.C. Staff first started releasing hero visuals for One Punch Man season 3, they only released one visual per month and switched to two visuals later. So, when the anime started releasing its monster visuals, it resumed the trend and released visuals for two monsters: Monster King Orochi and Gyoro-Gyoro.

As for Nyaan's monster visual, it seems like the monster has received a slight change in its appearance. When Nyaan first appeared in the anime's second season, the monster looked like it had been elongated. In doing so, even his eyes looked lifeless. In addition, his pointy shoulders were drawn quite small.

In comparison, Nyaan's monster visual for the third season looks rather proportionate. The monster's face looks more like a cat's, and even his pointy shoulders have been drawn longer and sharper.

Nyaan as seen in the One Punch Man season 2 anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

The monster visual was drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa, depicting Nyaan possibly confronting a hero. Needless to say, the new character design for One Punch Man season 3 looks far better than what was shown in the previous season.

As for the Overgrown Pochi visual, the monster has yet to appear in the anime. Therefore, as far as the anime character design is concerned, there is nothing to compare the new monster visual with.

However, when comparing the monster's visual with the manga, the character looks pretty much the same as in the source material. That said, some fans may be surprised to learn that Pochi's eyes have been red all this time.

The monster visual, drawn by Shinjiro Kuroda, depicts Overgrown Pochi happily looking at someone, possibly a hero who confronted him.

