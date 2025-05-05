Fullmetal Alchemist manga gets full-colored version on Webtoon in May 2025

On Friday, May 2, 2025, WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced that they are set to bring Hiromu Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga to WEBTOON for fans all around the world. The manga is set to launch in full color on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, on the service's English-language platform.

Fullmetal Alchemist, written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa, is a Japanese manga serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Shounen Gangan magazine between July 2001 and June 2010. The series has been collected into 27 compiled manga volumes. BONES later picked up the series and produced two anime series.

Fullmetal Alchemist manga set to launch in WEBTOON

WEBTOON to refomat Hiromu Arakawa's seminal manga for fans worldwide (Image via WEBTOON)

On Friday, May 2, 2025, WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced that they are bringing Hiromu Arakawa's seminal manga series Fullmetal Alchemist to WEBTOON for fans all around the world on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The manga series will be launched on WEBTOON's English-language platform. It will be released in full-color version and is set to be reformatted for WEBTOON's vertical scroll format.

Alphonse Elric as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

As per WEBTOON, this new webcomic release will mark a major moment for fans of manga and digital comics as it will make the iconic story even more immersive with its full color format.

“Fullmetal Alchemist is the kind of story that stays with you for life—whether you’ve read the original manga, watched the anime, or found it through its passionate global fandom.” - Yongsoo Kim, Head of Global WEBTOON at WEBTOON Entertainment.

Yongsoo Kim further added that bringing the iconic manga series to WEBTOON would be great news for both long-time and new fans as it will provide them with a new way to enjoy the story in a more easily accessible way than ever.

What to expect from Fullmetal Alchemist?

Edward and Alphonse Elric as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Fullmetal Alchemist follows the story of siblings Edward and Alphonse Elric. The young alchemists attempt to bring back their dead mother using the forbidden act of human transmutation. Unfortunately, their plan failed, and they paid the price. Just as the transmutation failed, Edward lost both his legs and his brother's soul.

As Edward did not wish to lose his brother after losing his mother, he sacrificed his arm in exchange for his brother. This sacrifice allowed Elric to transmute his brother's soul into a suit of armor. Following that, the Elric brother set out on a journey to retrieve their original bodies.

