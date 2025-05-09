Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime announces collab with Street Fighter 6, additional cast, and staff

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Kadokawa released a teaser promotional video for the Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime. The promotional video announced the anime's collaboration with CAPCOM's Street Fighter 6 game, more cast, and staff members.

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games, written and illustrated by Eri Ejima, is a Japanese manga serialized in Media Factory's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine since January 2020. The manga has been collected into eight compiled volumes and was later picked up by Diomedéa for an anime adaptation.

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games unveils its Street Fighter 6 collaboration footage

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Kadokawa unveiled a teaser promotional video for the Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime. The promotional video gave fans a first look at the new 2025 anime and announced the series' collaboration with CAPCOM's Street Fighter 6 game.

The promotional video opens with glimpses of the refined Kuromi Girls' Academy at night, as two girls, Aya Mitsuki and Mio Yorue, stay up late playing a fighting game. As revealed by the anime, Street Fighter 6 will be shown as the game the characters play in the anime.

Aya Mitsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Diomedéa)

The Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games teaser then switched to the day, as Natsume and Aya are mesmerized by the presence of her fellow student and idol, the so-called "Shirayuri-sama." While Aya thought what she saw was beautiful, she wished to destroy her.

The promotional video then showed the girls playing the Street Fighter 6 game. The teaser showed footage from the game as the girls were shown playing the game with high intensity. Amidst this, the trailer also gave fans a look at Yuu Inui and Tamaki Ichinose.

Sayaka Senbongi is set to voice Yuu Inui (Image via Diomedéa)

Sayaka Senbongi is set to voice Yuu Inui. She has previously voiced Kuin Hachisuka in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Haru in Beastars, and Coco Zenibako in Chained Soldier.

As revealed by the anime, Yuu Inui is a fun-loving student who is part of the school dorms' discipline committee. She loved playing fighting games since childhood and gets sucked into it in her effort to befriend Aya, Mio, and Tamaki.

Shino Shimoji is set to voice Tamaki Ichinose (Image via Diomedéa)

Shino Shimoji is set to voice Tamaki Ichinose. She has previously voiced Teru Momijiyama in Shy, Akari Oozora in Aikatsu! 10th Story: Starway to the Future, and Maha in The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.

Tamaki Ichinose is a member of the dorm disciplinary committee in charge of the fourth floor. She has no sympathy for rule breakers, but above all, hates losing. Hence, in adoration of someone, she secretly starts playing fighting games in her room.

A still from Street Fighter 6 game footage (Image via Diomedéa, CAPCOM)

Director Shouta Ihata is set to helm the Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime at diomedéa, while Wataru Watari will be in charge of the Series Composition. Mayuko Matsumoto will design the characters, while Kana Hashiguchi will compose the Music.

Additional staff members include Scott MacDonald, who is the Art Director, while Maho Takahashi will be responsible for Background Art. Yuki Hayashi is the Color Key Artist, Yasuyuki Itou is the Director of Photography, Toshihiko Kojima is the Editor, and Yayoi Tateishi is the Sound Director. Lastly, Kadokawa's professional gaming team, FAV gaming, has been credited for recording the Street Fighter 6 collaboration footage.

