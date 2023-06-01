Chun-Li's anime avatar is breaking the internet, and with good reason

Chun-Li is one of the most popular characters from CAPCOM’s Street Fighter game series. This game first debuted way back in 1987 and has gone on to become one of the most influential and beloved fighting video game series. There are numerous competitive tournaments held in order to identify some of the best players in the game as well.

Chun-Li was also the only woman on the roster in Street Fighter II. She immediately captivated the fanbase with her charm and incredible talent in martial arts. Her popularity within the Street Fighter community is unquestionably high.

Recently, a tweet featuring a collaboration between CAPCOM and Volleyball Japan went viral. This collaboration consisted of anime-style illustrations involving popular characters from the Street Fighter series who sported Japanese men’s and women’s volleyball team jerseys.

Fans absolutely loved seeing their favorite character in this avatar, and the comments section was flooded with compliments.

Fans react to Chun-Li’s anime illustration in a collaboration between Capcom and Volleyball Japan

While the collaboration also featured Luke from the series, fans focused on Chun-Li, since she’s a fan favorite within the community.

Many flooded the comments section with their reactions. It’s safe to say that most of the comments were quite positive and appreciated the anime design in this collaborative effort.

Fans also went on to praise the Street Fighters character in the comments section. There were a few who dubbed CAPCOM "greatest of all time" for this anime-style illustration.

On the other hand, there was another fan who raised a rather interesting and hilarious question. It was about how Chun-Li was playing for Japan while she was Chinese. It was difficult to ascertain whether the person in question was sarcastic or not, since this is a collaboration between the Japanese Volleyball Association and CAPCOM.

The anime illustration was just promotional material to announce the collaboration.

One Street Fighters fan is expecting CAPCOM to introduce a cosmetic change into the game in support of the collaboration. Giving the character the option to sport the Japanese Volleyball team's jersey will be cherished by the entire fanbase.

It is also noteworthy to mention that there are plenty of people in the gaming community who could introduce this modification unofficially as well.

It is important to mention that CAPCOM signed a 2-year sponsorship deal with the Japan Volleyball Association. The Volleyball Nations League commenced on May 30, 2023, and Japan's women's team took on the Dominican Republic. They cruised through the first match, beating Dominican Republic with a scoreline of 3 sets to 1.

More about Chun-Li

Known as the Marital Arts Master, she is the main female protagonist of Street Fighter II, where she made her debut. She is a part of the Interpol, who attempts to nab M. Bison, the antagonist who was responsible for the death of her father. Chun-Li wears a blue-colored Qipao or Chenogsam, which is a traditional Chinese gown worn by the Manchu people.

However, her Qipao is modified slightly in order to give her a wider range of motion since she engages in battles frequently. She also wears a pair of white-colored combat boots and spiked bracelets.

Some of the most popular attacks are Spinning Bird Kick, Hyakuretsuyaku, Kikoken, Senretsuyaku, Hoyokusen, Kikosho, Hazanshu, and Tenshoyaku.

