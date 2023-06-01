One Punch Man latest chapter illustration features Genos in all his glory

One Punch Man is one of the most popular anime and manga series in recent years, with Saitama’s journey to find a worthy rival and his impact in the world of superheroes being felt every step along the way. In that regard, while Saitama and his powerful abilities are the main focus of the series, there is another very popular character in Genos, the protagonist’s second-in-command.

Genos is one of the most popular faces of One Punch Man and his journey, going through a lot of trials and tribulations, is always worth checking out. The latest chapter of the manga shows the character in all his glory.

Disclaimer: This article features spoilers for the One Punch Man series.

New One Punch Man chapter shows Genos at his best

Shueishaleaks @shueishaleaks One Punch Man Latest Chapter Illustration One Punch Man Latest Chapter Illustration https://t.co/qSgtgL98zF

The latest chapter of the One Punch Man manga shows Genos, one of the main characters of the series, in a detailed illustration by Yusuke Murata.

The Japanese artist has been one of the biggest selling points of the manga over the years, with his detailed, complex, and epic artwork being some of the best in the business.

Genos is a hero that has been enhanced with technology as a cyborg to be able to fight with bad guys and to find the villain he is seeking revenge for.

However, when he meets Saitama, he feels inspired by him and becomes his disciple, much to the former’s annoyance, trying to find out the way he has become such a powerful individual.

As the series progresses, Genos rises through the ranks of the hero system with ease and fights a lot of different villains across the story, even being torn apart on several occasions. This often leads to him being fixed and improved to become stronger.

Genos' status quo in the current One Punch Man manga

ATEEZ x JJK Campaign 🌶️ @WHORESCOPE_1117 i miss genos and garou :(

i should start reading the manga… i miss genos and garou :(i should start reading the manga… https://t.co/AmsHR7dwJK

Genos’ state in the manga has been very complicated. When Garou, one of the main antagonists of the series, obtains cosmic-like powers to fight against Saitama, and when he realizes that the latter is still not taking things seriously, he decides to kill Genos to get a reaction out of the protagonist.

Once Saitama decides to take things seriously this time around, he ends up fighting at a completely whole new level, breaking through space and time with his god-like powers.

This battle results in Saitama taking the timeline back to a moment before he fought Garou, which, in turn, reverses Genos’ death in the process.

This decision hasn’t been without its critics, with a lot of fans arguing that it was a cheap copout and that Genos’ death was used as bait to get reactions from the readers.

However, no one can deny that seeing one of the best characters of the series back in the forefront is always a great sight.

