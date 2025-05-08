Shinsei Galverse anime confirms Summer 2025 release and main staff

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Wagami Labs announced that its Shinsei Galverse anime project will debut in Summer 2025. Additionally, the company unveiled the anime's main production staff, headed by the project founder Ayaka Oohira as director at S.o.K.

Ad

Shinsei Galverse's YouTube Channel revealed that Ayaka Oohira once animated a music video for Emi Kusano's track "Glass Ceiling." The video's visuals focused on gyal characters and effectively became the prototype for their NFT anime project. This anime project is soon set to debut this year.

Original anime Shinsei Galverse anime to debut in Summer 2025

Advance cut released by the Shinsei Galverse NFT anime project (Image via S.o.K)

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Shinsei Galverse web3 project announced that its planned original anime project will debut in Summer 2025. Wagami Labs also revealed the anime's main production staff, but has yet to reveal the anime's format.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Alton Mason's Giorno Giovanna-inspired outfit at the 2025 Met Gala has JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans ecstatic

Founder Ayaka Oohira will head the anime's production staff as its Chief Director. Yuta Takamura will join her as co-director. Ayaka Oohira has previously directed I Like You, while Yuta Takamura has directed episodes from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Chihayafuru, and others.

Advance cut released by the Shinsei Galverse NFT anime project (Image via S.o.K)

Natsuko Takahashi (Fullmetal Alchemist, Tokyo Magnitude 8.0) and Masahiro Ookubo (Bleach, Pokémon) will be penning the script. Satoshi Ishino (Date A Live) is the anime's character designer, while Momo Nagayama (Spriggan) is the sub-character designer. Joining them for Prop Design is Ryou Hirata (The Apothecary Diaries).

Ad

Also read: Kubo's latest revelation moves Isshin among the top-tier Soul Reaper Captains in Bleach

Liu Yang (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, 91 Days, Case Closed) is responsible for the background art, while Miyoko Ichinose (Ascendance of a Bookworm, World Trigger) is responsible for Color Design.

Advance cut released by the Shinsei Galverse NFT anime project (Image via S.o.K)

Tsai Polun (Beastars, Fruits Basket) is set to be the Director of Photography, while Kentarou Tsubone (Eromanga-sensei) will be responsible for the Editing. Jin Aketagawa (86, Blue Box) will serve as the Sound Director, while Rei Ueno (Isekai Suicide Squad) is credited for Sound Effects. Lastly, ARCH is credited as the series' producer at animation studio S.o.K.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More