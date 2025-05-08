Kubo's latest revelation moves Isshin among the top-tier Soul Reaper Captains in Bleach

The Bleach series excels in various aspects, however, its world-building is some of the best that anime fans have seen in any Shonen anime. It has its own battle system that is intricate. Additionally, the series also has interesting characters who are varied in terms of power and personality.

A recent set of questions was answered by the creator, Tite Kubo. This, in turn, brought some attention to one character in particular—Isshin Kurosaki. He might not have received as much screen time as some of the other characters, but he had his moments to shine.

The comments from Tite Kubo suggest that Isshin, the protagonist’s father, was far stronger than he was portrayed in the anime and manga series.

Bleach: Tite Kubo’s comments revealed an interesting fact about Isshin

Isshin Kurosaki, as seen in the anime adaptation of the Bleach manga series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As mentioned earlier, the creator of the Bleach series recently commented on Isshin Kurosaki, referring to him during one specific event—his fight against White. The latter was an experimental Hollow that Sosuke Aizen decided to use early on in the series. Isshin fought this entity and managed to win against it.

This was an important event, but fans didn’t really make much of it. However, the creator stated that Isshin had an 80% limiter when fighting White.

The aforementioned Hollow was at the very least a weak Gotei 13 Captain-level entity. If that’s the case, taking on such an opponent with just 20% of true powers depicted how strong he was. This Hollow managed to deal a ton of damage to everyone in the surrounding area.

White’s Cero ability was quite powerful, and Bleach fans saw its impact. The fact that Ichigo’s father defeated White with just 20% power was an exceptional feat. Furthermore, fans need to be reminded that Isshin Kurosaki went toe-to-toe with Sosuke Aizen, making him unequivocally the only true immortal being in the series. His abilities were unmatched, and it looked like there wasn’t a single person who could beat him.

The very fact that Isshin kept Sosuke Aizen at bay depicted just how powerful he was in the series. The comments from the creator gave fans some perspective into Isshin’s true powers and why he should be considered a mid to high-tier Gotei 13 Captain-level Shinigami in the Bleach series.

Conclusion

Isshin took on White and defeated the Hollow in the animanga series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshin Kurosaki didn’t really receive much screentime, and as a result, had very few feats in the animanga series. However, the creator revealed that he had the “80% limiter” when he took on and defeated White. This action, paired with his performance against Sosuke Aizen, changed fans’ perception of the character.

White was a low Captain-level entity, and Isshin defeated the Hollow with just 20% of his powers. This, combined with his performance against Aizen, made him mid to high-tier Captain-level Shinigami.

