Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga goes on a month-long hiatus due to author's health

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the 23rd issue of this year's Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine announced that Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga is set to go on another hiatus due to mangaka Negi Haruba's poor health. The series is scheduled to return on June 11.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since February 2021. Yostar Pictures picked up the series for an anime adaptation and premiered it in Spring 2024, with the second season currently ongoing.
The series will be on hiatus starting from the magazine's next issue, set to be released on May 14. Following that, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is slated to return in Weekly Shonen Magazine's 28th issue on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. This effectively means that the manga will be on a month-long break.
The series will be on hiatus starting from the magazine's next issue, set to be released on May 14. Following that, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is slated to return in Weekly Shonen Magazine's 28th issue on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. This effectively means that the manga will be on a month-long break.
The manga previously went on a hiatus in February due to Negi Haruba's poor health. It later returned to the magazine after a two-week break on March 5.
What is Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga about?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! follows the Monster Army foot soldier Fighter D as he goes up against the Divine Dragon Rangers. Thirteen years ago, the Nefarious Monster Army invaded Earth, hoping to conquer it. Unfortunately, their plans were foiled within a year by the Divine Dragon Rangers using their weapons known as Divine Artifacts.
After executing multiple Boss Monsters, the Dragon Keepers subjugated the remaining foot soldiers to reenact their defeat to the Dragon Keepers in front of a crowd every Sunday. Foot soldier Fighter D was tired of this humiliation and escaped the fortress to change his fate.
Amidst this, he met the mysterious ranger Yumeko Suzukiri, who wished to help Fighter D take down the Divine Dragon Rangers. With that, Fighter D formulated a plan to infiltrate the Dragon Keepers as a Ranger, get hold of the Divine Artifacts, and eliminate the Divine Dragon Rangers.
