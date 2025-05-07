Jujutsu Kaisen usually hides some of the deepest messages of its story behind brutal fights and complex sorcery, but beneath that chaos lies one of Gege Akutami’s sharpest thematic achievements—his portrayal of isolation. Through layered characters and their tragic contradictions, the story explores what it truly means to be alone, to be seen, and to belong in a world built on strength and curses.

The trinity of three of the most significant characters of the tale, Gojo, Sukuna, and Kashimo, are three faces of loneliness. Sukuna is not lonely but alone, ruling his domain without emotional want. Gojo is not alone but lonely, present but emotionally detached.

Kashimo is alone and lonely, trying to find connection in fighting. The three together form a thematic trinity that uncovers the emotional cost of power in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime/manga.

How the trinity of Gojo, Sukuna, and Kashimo highlights one of Gege Akutami's best thematic feats in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

The trinity of Gojo, Sukuna, and Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen highlights one of Gege Akutami’s most refined thematic feats.

It is his portrayal of isolation as a burden shaped not by circumstances alone, but by how each character chooses to face or deny their need for connection.

Though power rules over the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is the emotional loneliness of these three that signifies the unseen price of power, and how loneliness can manifest in different ways to form drastically different identities and destinies.

Sukuna is lonely but alone. Since Sukuna is someone who considers himself superior to everyone else, Sukuna does not care about friendship, confirmation, or emotional connection.

He excels at being alone, and his sadism is born out of that emotional emptiness.

He isn't afflicted with loneliness—he uses it to legitimize his authority. Sukuna's type of solitude is sovereign.

He constructs his power out of a position of internal wholeness, spurning the very concept of requiring someone. His solitude is frightening because it's imposed by himself and is complete.

Gojo, however, is alone but not lonely. He is the most powerful sorcerer, and he has students, allies, and even admiration surrounding him at all times, yet he does not feel close to anyone.

He is emotionally distant despite being in the system and even working to reform it. He separates himself from true vulnerability. His loneliness is the saddest of the three.

He desires connection but cannot stretch out for it without endangering the walls he has constructed as a sign of strength. Gojo's isolation is because he knows he is different, and that this difference cannot be overcome by friendship.

His wish to be understood is not fulfilled, even in death.

Kashimo represents the third element—alone and lonely. Kashimo does not cover up or refuse his loneliness, unlike Sukuna and Gojo.

Kashimo instead actively seeks a purposeful termination of his life through combat, hoping that a decent adversary would give meaning to his life.

He is consumed by a longing for purpose, not excellence. His violent search for human connection is truthful.

Kashimo's isolation is based on time, having existed for too long without discovering someone who really reflects or provokes him.

Together, the three form a triangular spectrum of isolation—one who rejects connection, one who desires but cannot attain it, and one who yearns for it even in destruction.

This trinity is Gege Akutami's method of demonstrating that power without emotional foundations creates various types of emptiness.

It's not merely a matter of strength—it's about what that strength separates you from, and whether you struggle against it, deny it, or embrace it.

Final thoughts

Gojo, Sukuna, and Kashimo trinity is not merely a clash of power—it's a reflection on how Jujutsu Kaisen uses emotional loneliness as a central theme.

Each one's journey portrays a different means by which loneliness can distort or define an individual, particularly when connected to dominating power.

Gege Akutami employs these contrasts not only to enrich his characters but to question what it actually means to exist with power in a world that is cursed. It's a silent tragedy covered up by loud devastation.

