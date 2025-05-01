Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta's CT fits him perfectly

Jujutsu Kaisen tends to use Cursed Techniques as a projection of the inner self of a sorcerer. They are not arbitrary powers—they are manifestations of personality, ideology, or trauma. Gojo's infinity is a representation of his solitude, while Sukuna's technique is an echo of his obsession with consumption. Most abilities in the world work on a symbolic plane.

Ad

So when Yuta gets "Copy"—a power that allows him to copy others' techniques—it seems jarring initially. Nothing about him shouts mimicry. But if we step back and stop viewing Copy as a gimmick, it makes sense.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga/anime.

How Yuta's Cursed Technique fits him perfectly in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu’s Cursed Technique, Copy, appears mismatched at first. In Jujutsu Kaisen, most Cursed Techniques are tied to who the character is at their core. Such as Yuki’s mass-based technique reflects her raw strength, and Hakari’s ability mirrors his obsession with gambling and chance.

Ad

Trending

But when it comes to Yuta—a humble, gentle man who would die for others—Copy doesn't feel right. It doesn't shout "empathy." It doesn't appear compassionate—but that contradiction is precisely why it works.

Yuta is not defined by selfish ambition. He exists to protect others. His strength is not for glory but for shielding those around him. That’s why Copy fits him more than it appears. It is not about stealing; it is about understanding. Yuta can’t just mimic cursed techniques at will—he must forge a connection.

Ad

Yuta and Toge as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

He needs the physical remains or deep bonds to reproduce someone else’s power. This condition transforms Copy into something symbolic. It represents sacrifice—it represents a burden.

Ad

To Copy, Yuta must cross a boundary—sometimes literally consuming flesh, a disturbing act that feels ironic for such a gentle soul. But this irony is the point. Yuta’s kindness is not soft—it’s costly. The ability forces him to carry the weight of others, sometimes in grotesque forms. It’s not power for convenience. It’s power through suffering. Each technique he copies has a backstory, a person behind it, and a memory tied to pain. Yuta bears all of it.

Ad

Rika’s presence adds to this theme. She is a reminder that Yuta’s power is rooted in loss and grief. Copy is not about dominance. It is about memory, empathy, and connection. Where Gojo’s Infinity isolates him, Copy ties Yuta to others. This gives his character quiet depth.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Critics claim that Copy is too convenient. It only serves to make Yuta overpowered. But this lacks the nuance. Even with limitations such as time limits and organ requirements, Copy is best used as a metaphor.

Ad

It is not intended to point out Yuta's dominance. It illustrates his willingness to bear emotional and physical scars from others. He copies not because he wishes to be the best, but because he must.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta never demands attention—he doesn't parade power. Even when using Cursed Speech or the power of Rika, he battles for others. This unassuming determination, this selfless flexibility, is what makes Copy feel deserving. It makes Yuta a mirror— a character who reflects the pain, the strength, and the histories of those around him.

Ad

If he had a flashier, more personal technique, it would betray his nature. Yuta is not defined by a singular idea—he is a collective. A blend of grief, love, pain, and resolve. Copy does not dilute him—it reveals him. It makes him the one who remembers, carries, and acts.

Final thoughts

Yuta's Cursed Technique isn't flashy. It's not shocking—it is silent, brutal, and human. Copy suits him because it requires sacrifice. It asks him to bear others' hurt. He does so without protest. That is true strength, and Yuta doesn’t copy to dominate.

Ad

He copies to protect—his power is borrowed, but his heart is original. The irony is not lost, and the pain is genuine—and that's what makes it beautiful. In a world with so many egos and devastation, Yuta is still someone who decides to empathize. That’s why Copy suits him perfectly.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More