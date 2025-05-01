10 Cursed Technique Reversals Gege should've shown in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced fans to many cursed techniques, but one of the most captivating is still the Cursed Technique Reversal. It's a method where a sorcerer takes their innate technique and applies it using positive energy, usually creating healing or amplifying effects.

As Gojo's application of the Reversed Cursed Technique became the focus, Gege Akutami left other characters with sufficient demonstrations of how their powers could be operated in reverse. This idea held enormous potential in the context of combat strategy as well as character development.

From domain collisions to life-or-death situations, the lack of variety of reversals was a wasted opportunity. Here are the 10 Cursed Technique Reversals Gege should have displayed in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Suguru Geto: Cursed Spirit Manipulation and 9 other Cursed Technique Reversals Gege should've shown in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Suguru Geto: Cursed Spirit Manipulation

Suguru Geto as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation lets him absorb and dominate cursed spirits through exorcism. It's a method centered solely on domination of spiritual beings, so he's essentially a walking arsenal of cursed powers. A reversed one—Cursed Object Manipulation—would have allowed him to absorb cursed tools and objects instead, giving him access to ancient weapons, sealed items, or even cursed armaments in the middle of combat.

This reversal would've opened his strategic possibilities, where he could combat even in spirit-void areas or utilize legendary equipment without having to carry it. It's one of the Cursed Technique Reversals that Gege should have displayed in Jujutsu Kaisen.

2) Megumi Fushiguro: Ten Shadows Technique

Megumi as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro's Ten Shadows Technique lets him create shikigami from his shadow and direct them in combat, each representing a different creature with varying capabilities. A Cursed Technique Reversal might have been able to change those shadows into light-based divine weapons, where he would get physical tools rather than beasts, each tool having been a shikigami that he already controlled.

This version would have substituted stealth and surprise with unadulterated precision and force. In Jujutsu Kaisen, this flip could have made Megumi more adaptable, particularly against resistant foes to standard shikigami attacks.

3) Yuta Okkotsu: Copy

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu's original ability, Copy, allows him to duplicate and use cursed techniques of others, giving him one of the greatest levels of versatility as a sorcerer in the series. He can keep many powers stored and unleash them in close succession during battle.

A Cursed Technique Reversal, such as Endowment, would have flipped that concept, allowing Yuta to temporarily share borrowed techniques with allies by imparting them items such as his katana or ring. In high-stakes fights, this would have formed dynamic team strategies and boosted weaker sorcerers, adding a layer of cooperative combat rarely explored in Jujutsu Kaisen.

4) Kento Nanami: Ratio Technique

Kento Nanami as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami's Ratio Technique creates a weak point on his target by dividing their body into a 7:3 ratio, allowing him to land critical blows with precision and consistency. It's a technique built entirely around offense and efficiency.

In its inverted version, Nanami could've used the same ratio against himself defensively—putting the 7:3 point as a fortified area on his own body, which would be virtually impossible to injure. This version would have been particularly handy in long battles, providing a grounded fighter like Nanami with a means of surviving heavy blows in Jujutsu Kaisen.

5) Yorozu: Construction

Yorozu's liquid metal against Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Yorozu's original technique, Construction, enabled her to craft physical matter out of cursed energy, notably her liquid metal armor. However, a reversed Construction—Decreation—could have made her much more lethal. Rather than creating new objects, she could have disassembled them and taken their mass as cursed energy.

This skill would have allowed her to consume special grade equipment or even portions of a battlefield to quickly replenish her energy in real-time. During high-pressure battles, particularly against more powerful sorcerers, this extra endurance could have changed the turning points in Jujutsu Kaisen.

6) Todo Aoi: Boogie Woogie

Todo Aoi as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Todo Aoi's Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie, is primarily based on the clap technique. He can change his position instantly with someone in the required range. This makes it a perfect ability for fast-paced combat. In reverse, instead of switching positions, the technique would lock the target in place upon clapping, paralyzing them momentarily.

This change from movement to constraint would provide a strong means of disrupting domain expansion or stopping cursed spirits in the middle of an attack. In Jujutsu Kaisen, this adaptation would have increased Todo's usefulness as a combat controller instead of a brawler.

7) Hana Kurusu: Technique Extinguishment

Hana Kurusu as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hana Kurusu's Technique Ignition greatly increases a target's production of cursed energy, taking their techniques to the extreme, but at the cost of their body self-destructing from the sheer power. Her Technique Extinguishment does the opposite, stopping the target's cursed techniques from working and keeping them from using the excess energy produced by Ignition.

This reversal would have made the target's cursed techniques inoperative, and they would be unable to employ this auto-reverse technique. Safely forcing their cursed energy generation beyond its limits and preventing them from self-healing would leave the target helpless and unable to heal, providing a strong strategy in Jujutsu Kaisen.

8) Uraume: Ice Formation

Uraume as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Uraume's Ice Formation grants them the ability to lower the temperature significantly and produce lethal ice assaults. These can freeze enemies instantaneously or transform the environment in the middle of combat. Using the Cursed Technique Reversal, Fire Formation, Uraume could have produced severe heat, incinerating shields, or defying other elemental strategies.

With their Hollow Technique combined, Uraume would have been able to release freezing and burning techniques at the same time, inflicting unstable pressure on even elite foes. This sort of contrast would have provided a distinct elemental duality that is uncommon in Jujutsu Kaisen.

9) Mahito: Idle Transfiguration

Mahito as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito's Idle Transfiguration enables him to control the form of souls, changing flesh instantaneously to heal, warp, or destroy. This made him almost untouchable in combat, as he could mold both his own body and others' with a mere touch. A reverse counterpart could've expanded his control by repairing broken souls rather than deforming them—basically giving soul-level healing.

Just as Uraume could have turned ice to fire or how Gojo merged the two in his Hollow Technique, Mahito's reversal might have made him an intimidating support or resurrection-type Jujutsu Kaisen fighter.

10) Nobara Kugisaki: Resonance

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki's Resonance lets her harm an enemy by targeting their shared link—usually a straw doll connected through blood or a body part. It reflects internal damage onto the opponent, bypassing direct contact. If reversed as Dissonance, the effect could mirror incoming damage back at attackers when they hit either Nobara or her doll, punishing aggressive enemies while still risking her own injury.

Paired with her Hairpin, a reversal would result in an implosive tug instead of a burst. While a Hollow Technique: Nail Bomb would create controlled internal collapse, making her one of the most unpredictable combatants in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

Gege Akutami designed an intense and complex system in Jujutsu Kaisen, but the lack of utilization of Cursed Technique Reversal meant that all the potential wasn't explored. Suguru Geto, Megumi Fushiguro, and Yuta Okkotsu were just a few who had techniques that, if reversed, could've provided depth to their fighting personality and character development.

Even fighters such as Kento Nanami or Uraume might have become unconventional assets. Adding reversals such as Endowment, Fire Formation, or Dissonance would not only have enhanced the strategic richness but also dramatized intrigue in important battles. These lost opportunities show how much more Gege could have unfolded through innovative reversals.

